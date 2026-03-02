Danao parish slams paranormal video taken inside church: ‘Fabricated’

Santo Tomas de Villanueva Church, Danao City, Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish in Danao City said the viral video showing alleged paranormal activity inside the church was fabricated.

In the viral paranormal video, a voice that seems to be crying can be heard inside the Danao church sacristy.

“Kini nga video, walay basehan ug usa ka buhat-buhat lamang,” The Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish said in a statement.

(“This video is baseless and fabricated.”)

READ: ‘Dancing’ Danao priest: Nonissue or sacrilege?

The parish also advised the public to remain calm, prayerful, and discerning in their approach.

Moreover, the parish said that the church is a sacred space dedicated to prayer, worship, and the presence of God.

“Dili nato kalimtan ang angay nga reverence, respect, ug dignity sa sulod sa simbahan, labi na sa Sacristy nga gitagana alang sa preparation sa liturgical celebrations,” it added.

(“Let us not forget the reverence, respect, and dignity we should practice inside the church, especially in the Sacristy, which is reserved for the preparation of liturgical celebrations.”)

Danao parish says it is forbidden

The parish added that under the teachings of the church, as stated in Canon Law, “only those things which serve to exercise or promote worship, piety, and religion are permitted in a sacred place; anything out of harmony with the holiness of the place is forbidden.”

Furthermore, the Church also cautions the faithful against superstition, a deviation from the worship we give to the true God.

“Kita gi-awhag nga dili dayon motoo sa mga unverified claims or interpretations nga mahimong magdala ug kahadlok, kalibog, or misunderstanding,” the parish further stated.

(“We call on the faithful not to readily believe unverified claims or interpretations, which can cause fear, confusion, and misunderstanding.”)

READ: Danao City’s ‘paradise’ for children

Despite this, the parish urged the faithful to respond with prayer, sobriety, and trust in the Lord.

“Ang simbahan dili lugar sa kahadlok, kun dili lugar sa paglaum, kalinaw, ug presensya sa Dios,” it added.

(“The church is not a place fear, but rather a place for hope, serenity, and presence of the Lord.”)

They also urged the public to avoid spreading speculations, misleading interpretations, or content that may disturb the faith and peace of the community.///

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