‘OFW assisting her patient to safety when missile hit apartment’

Mary Ann De Vera (Photo grabbed by PNA from Mary Ann De Vera’s Facebook page)

MANILA, Philippines – The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines extended its condolences to the kin of an overseas Filipino worker killed when an Iranian missile struck her apartment in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, the Israeli Embassy said Mary Ann Velasquez de Vera, 32, from Basista, Pangasinan, who works as a caregiver and lives with her patient, sustained injuries but was pronounced dead while paramedics were taking her to a hospital.

READ: Filipina caregiver killed in Israel, Palace confirms

Assisting patient

“Mary Ann was injured while selflessly assisting her patient to safety during Operation Roaring Lion on March 1, 2026,” the statement read.

The patient she was caring for was also injured but was rescued alive from under the rubble.

READ: Latest Iran developments: Trump vows to avenge deaths of US troops

Identified by her husband

Meanwhile, the embassy said de Vera was identified by her husband, who is also an OFW in Israel.

“Israel joins in the profound sorrow of her family and the Filipino community. We mourn together and honor Mary Ann’s memory with dignity and respect. May her soul rest in peace,” the embassy said.

1st Filipino casualty

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., in a video message on Sunday night, confirmed that de Vera is the first reported Filipino casualty in the ongoing Middle East conflict.

READ: Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

The President assured assistance to de Vera and her family, and vowed that the government would continue to monitor the situation of Filipinos in the region as hostilities persist.

Pangasinan gov’t assures support

Meanwhile, Pangasinan Governor Ramon Guico III extended his condolences to de Vera’s family and assured support from the provincial government.

READ: Dy calls for prayers, urges protection of OFWs amid Middle East bombings

“Sa ngalan ng Pamahalaang Panlalawigan ng Pangasinan at ng buong sambayanang Pangasinense, ipinapaabot namin ang taos-pusong pakikiramay sa kanyang pamilya. Nakikiisa kami sa inyong pagdadalamhati at patuloy na nananalangin para sa inyong lakas at kapanatagan sa panahong ito ng matinding pagsubok (On behalf of the provincial government of Pangasinan at all Pangasinenses, we are extending our heart-felt condolences to her family. We share in your grief and we continue to pray for your strength and comfort in this trying times),” he said.

P100,000 assistance to family

Department of Migrant Workers Ilocos Region officer-in-charge Assistant Director Romeo Jaramilla, in a phone interview on Monday, said financial assistance of a minimum of PHP100,000 would be given to the bereaved family.

This is aside from the repatriation of her remains and other forms of assistance.

He said the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration also has a separate assistance for de Vera’s family. (PNA)

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