PNP, AFP: No threat monitored in PH amid Middle East tensions

Smoke plumes rise following missile strikes in Tehran on March 1, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Philippine security authorities said there is no credible or specific threat to the country following escalating tensions in the Middle East, even as they heightened monitoring and directed units to remain vigilant as a precaution.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) issued separate statements over the weekend after renewed military exchanges between the United States, Israel, and Iran triggered concerns about possible global repercussions.

Escalating tensions in Middle East

The statements came after the United States and Israel launched a major military operation against Iran on Saturday, February 28 — an action described by U.S. President Donald Trump as aimed at degrading Tehran’s military capabilities and addressing what Washington characterized as a nuclear threat.

In retaliation, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel and striking U.S. military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar, heightening instability in a region that hosts millions of overseas Filipino workers.

READ: Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

PNP: No specific threat monitored

In its advisory, the PNP said it is closely monitoring recent global developments and their potential impact on the Philippines.

Police authorities clarified, however, that there is currently no specific threat being monitored within the country.

Despite the absence of a direct threat, the PNP has directed all units nationwide to maintain vigilance and continue standard security measures as part of routine precautionary efforts.

READ: Caap: 45 PH flights disrupted by Middle East tensions

The police organization also said it is coordinating with relevant agencies and stakeholders to ensure preparedness and safeguard key establishments and the public.

The PNP assured the public that maintaining peace and order remains its top priority.

AFP: No credible direct threat

The AFP likewise stated that there is no credible direct threat to Philippine territory or to Filipinos and foreign nationals in the country at this time.

Military officials said they are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, in coordination with the Department of National Defense and other civilian agencies.

The AFP described national security conditions as stable and encouraged the public to remain calm, exercise vigilance against disinformation, and rely only on verified government sources for updates.

Contingency support for Filipinos in Middle East

While emphasizing that there is no current threat, the AFP said it stands ready to augment possible repatriation and crisis response efforts for Filipinos in affected areas abroad, if directed by the national government.

The military reiterated its commitment to support whole-of-government efforts and ensure readiness to assist in safeguarding Filipino lives and upholding national security.

Authorities said monitoring and coordination efforts will continue as developments unfold overseas, but stressed that, as of this writing, there is no verified or credible threat to the Philippines linked to the situation in the Middle East.

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