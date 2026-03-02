Ombudsman to probe ‘lapses’ by authorities in Kingston Cheng hit-and-run

Facade of the Office of the Ombudsman FILE / OMBUDSMAN PHILIPPINES FACEBOOK PAGE

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Ombudsman issued an update on Saturday that it will probe possible “procedural lapses” by authorities who handled the Kingston Cheng hit-and-run case in Cebu City.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano acknowledged the “numerous reports, communications, and public expressions of concern” as well as updates about the Kingston Cheng hit-and-run incident.

The incident took place on Feb. 8 when Cheng was fatally hit by a Toyota Innova driven by 21-year-old Sean Andrew Pajarillo.

READ: Ombudsman Remulla says hospitalization rumors ‘fake news’

Kingston Cheng case concerns

Concerns were raised about Pajarillo being supposedly under the influence of alcohol while driving, particularly regarding its accuracy.

“In light of the volume and seriousness of these concerns, an investigation into possible procedural lapses by public officers is proper,” Clavano said in a statement.

READ: Kingston Cheng hit-and-run: Police explain hours-long delay in liquor test

He clarified, however, that the allegations raised do not pertain to the criminal liability of the accused private individual, as this is within the jurisdiction of the regional trial courts.

“Rather, the concerns relate to the conduct of certain public officers in the handling of the case,” Clavano said.

He said that among issues raised to the Ombudsman’s office was the reported delay in the administration of alcohol or chemical testing under the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act; the supposed failure to immediately implement mandatory sobriety protocols; questions about the preservation of evidence and documentation at the scene; and perceptions of “preferential treatment in post-arrest handling.”

READ: Archival denies ‘special treatment’ in Kingston Cheng case

“These allegations, if substantiated, may give rise to administrative liability for neglect of duty, grave misconduct, or other violations of existing laws and regulations governing public officers,” Clavano said.

“The investigation will be fair and objective,” he also said. “The main goal is to make sure that these unnecessary accidents are prevented. Yet, if accidents of this nature happen, they must be handled properly.” /mr

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