Atong Ang: He’s still at large after 20 police raids since Jan. – PNP

Gambling operator Charlie “Atong” Ang. INQUIRER.net / CATHY MIRANDA

MANILA, Philippines — Despite multiple raids in at least 20 locations since January, gambling tycoon Atong Ang remains at large. This is according to Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), on Monday.

Ang is wanted on kidnapping charges in connection with the disappearance of at least 34 cockfighting enthusiasts (sabungeros) who allegedly cheated in his games between 2021 and 2022.

“We have raided and checked the properties and known whereabouts of Atong Ang. Perhaps we have visited or raided at least 20 areas — not only twice, but even three times,” Nartatez, speaking Filipino, said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

READ: Still no sign of Atong Ang despite 10 raids last week

“In fact, we have already scoured a number of islands in the Philippines to check on the reported presence of fugitive Atong Ang. It turned out negative,” he added in a mix of Filipino and English.

The top cop did not immediately disclose where police were searching for Ang, but the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group previously said their efforts were concentrated in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the Bicol Region.

READ: Atong Ang: His coddlers are liable under the law — DOJ

Nartatez added that authorities were also monitoring Ang’s associates in case he was hiding with them and coordinating with the PNP’s international partners amid the possibility that the gambling tycoon had fled abroad under an alias.

However, the PNP chief said their latest information indicated that Ang remains in the country.

READ: Atong Ang manhunt: Gambling tycoon eludes 10 raids

On the matter of ongoing manhunts, Nartatez also said police continue to search for former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and former House of Representatives member and resigned Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Zaldy Co.

Bantag is believed to have masterminded the 2022 killing of radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, also known as Percy Lapid, while Co is wanted on graft and malversation charges in connection with an allegedly anomalous P289.5-million flood control project in Oriental Mindoro. /jpv

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