Fuel prices increase anew on March 3

Here’s a look at the fuel price increases starting Tuesday, March 3. | CDN Digital photo

MANILA, Philippines – Fuel prices are set to increase again on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, with diesel marking its 10th straight week of increases.

However, an industry source warned of a “significant” upward fuel price adjustment next week if the conflict in the Middle East involving the United States (US), Israel and Iran continues.

READ: Iran military strikes: Oil prices surge

In an advisory on Monday, Seaoil said diesel prices would rise by P1.20 a liter starting Tuesday.

Gasoline will see the biggest climb at P1.90 per liter, marking its eighth consecutive week of hikes.

Kerosene will likewise go up by P1.50 a liter.

2026 fuel price increase

Since January, the per-liter prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene have increased by P6.70, P9.40 and P7.70, respectively.

But Leo Bellas, president of Jetti Petroleum, said the recent developments in the Middle East “have not been factored in yet in this week’s domestic price movement.”

“For next week, if the basis is solely on today’s prices, a significant increase is expected as we saw a big jump in oil and refined products prices at the start of trading,” he told Inquirer.

The US and Israel started bombing Iran on Saturday, leading to the death of top Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump said the attack was necessary to keep Iran from holding a nuclear weapon.Iran also responded by attacking US assets located across the region.