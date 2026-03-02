For violating one-year ban, 1st impeach rap vs VP Sara set aside

Vice President Sara Duterte (INQUIRER file photo / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA)

The first impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, filed by the Makabayan Coalition, was set aside on Monday by the House of Representatives’ committee on justice for allegedly violating the one-year bar rule.

However, the third and fourth impeachment complaints against Duterte have been declared sufficient in form.

During the hearing, committee chair and Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro presided over discussion on whether the complaint was sufficient in form , particularly in relation to the constitutional prohibition against initiating impeachment proceedings against the same official more than once within a year.

READ: Second impeachment rap vs Duterte dropped

Some lawmakers argued that the new complaint could only be filed starting Feb. 6, 2026, citing the fourth impeachment complaint signed by 215 lawmakers and eventually deemed unconstitutional by the Supreme Court (SC) was filed on February 5, 2025.

Makabayan’s petition was submitted to the Office of the House Secretary General last February 2.

READ: Sara Duterte impeachment raps sent to House justice panel

Under Section 3(5), Article XI of the 1987 Constitution, no impeachment proceedings can be “initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.”

Eventually, the matter was put to a vote.

A total of 22 lawmakers voted in favor of the motion, setting aside the first complaint, while only 10 voted against it, and no one abstained.

Earlier on Monday, the second impeachment rap against Duterte was formally dropped.

With the first complaint set aside and the second withdrawn, only two impeachment complaints remain: the third rap filed by clergy members and lawyers, and the fourth petition from lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera.

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