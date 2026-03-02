Mayor of the Night: Archival signs lease for 24/7 gov’t office

The Cebu City Government holds the lease signing for the “Mayor of the Night” office. (Photo courtesy of Cebu City PIO/FB Page)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government formalized a multi-year lease agreement for its “Mayor of the Night” service center on Monday, March 2, marking a key step toward 24/7 public service.

The contract signing sealed the city’s partnership with national agencies to deliver government services beyond regular working hours.

“Our national agencies are ready to help. The city departments are also ready to be set up there. We are just waiting for the completion of the furniture. Then we can start already,” Mayor Nestor Archival said in a press conference.

The lease covers Units A and B on the second-floor podium of the Cebu Exchange Tower in Barangay Lahug, under a contract with Eklektos Estates Inc.

The agreement was signed by Kim John Cebrecus, president of the property firm, with Corporate Secretary Maxim Angelo Cebrecus serving as witness.

READ: Cebu City to start pilot rollout of 24/7 service hub in Lahug

What is “Mayor of the Night”?

The 24/7 Mayor of the Night facility is a one-stop shop where residents, especially night shift employees, can process essential documents and transactions outside the usual 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.

Initial city offices expected to operate at the hub include the following:

City Treasurer’s Office

Business Permit and Licensing Office

City Health Department

City Civil Registrar

Apart from those, several national agencies also signified participation:

Social Security System

Pag-IBIG Fund

PhilHealth

Bureau of Internal Revenue

National Bureau of Investigation

Philippine Statistics Authority

Philippine Postal Corporation

Land Transportation Office

Philippine National Police

READ: ‘Mayor of the night’ center: Cebu City okays P5.1-M lease for it

The program was created through Executive Order No. 027, series of 2025, issued by Mayor Nestor Archival to improve access to frontline services for workers with non-traditional hours.

It was particularly designed for night workers in the business process outsourcing (BPO), healthcare, security, hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics sectors, who often struggle to access government offices that operate only during daytime.

READ: Bill pushes 24/7 online public service desk in gov’t agencies

Funding the facility

Earlier in February, the Cebu City Council approved a P5.1-million allocation to fund the lease of the service center.

The contract runs for two years and five months, from February 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028. The rates increase annually.

Monthly rent is set at P339,344.64 for the first year, P354,009.38 for the second year, and P369,407.34 for the final five months of the term.

Moreover, city records showed that the 2026 rental allocation of P5,111,550 was certified as available under the Mayor of the Night program of the Office of the Vice Mayor.

READ: Mayor of the Night: Council green-lights Archival to explore MYCA

The City Budget Office and City Treasurer issued the required certificates confirming the availability of funds on February 2, 2026.

The lease was secured through negotiated procurement, as permitted by Republic Act No. 12009, or the New Government Procurement Act, for the rental of real property for official use.

Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, who proposed the initiative, said the funding would come from the savings of his office and the City Council.

The pilot implementation will run for over two years, but not beyond the current term, with regular evaluations to assess operations and public response. / with a report from Pia Piquero.

READ: ‘Mayor of the Night’: Archival officially formalizes program

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