Middle East crisis: PH gov’t ready for mass repatriation – DMW

Hundreds of Iraqi Shiites Muslims chant anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans, during a rally the day after his assassination of Iran’s supreme leader, during a symbolic funeral in the district of Sadr City, in Baghdad on March 1, 2026. | Agence France-Presse

MANILA, Philippines — There is no order yet for the mass repatriation of the more than 2 million Filipinos in the Middle East amid the ongoing crisis, but the Philippine government said it will be ready should it become necessary.

“We’re ready for such an eventuality and with the proper resources, the private sector as well as the public sector in terms of transport by sea, air or land,” Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said in a briefing in Malacañang on Monday.

According to Cacdac, the DMW has already coordinated with the Department of National Defense regarding the possible use of military assets “at the proper time.”

READ: Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

The agency has also been in touch with private companies to provide additional land, sea and air options for repatriation.

“They are all ready and on standby,” he said.

READ: ‘OFW assisting her patient to safety when missile hit apartment’

But in the meantime, Cacdac urged Filipinos in the Middle East to follow the protocols of their respective host countries as well as advisories of the Philippine government’s foreign posts.

“Timing is everything at this stage. For now, we will not interfere with the host countries’ protocols. We also support the call to stay indoors, stay safe, and keep out of harm’s way,” he said.

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