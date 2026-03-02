Impeachment complaints vs Sara Duterte sufficient in form — House

Vice President Sara Duterte —File photo by Grig C. Montegrande

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives’ committee on justice on Monday, March 2, deemed the third and fourth impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte sufficient in form.

No House lawmakers objected in a motion on the matter. This prompted Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro, the committee chair, to make the declaration.

Earlier on Monday, the first impeachment complaint against Duterte, filed by the Makabayan Coalition, was set aside by the panel for allegedly violating the one-year bar rule.

READ: BREAKING: 1st impeach rap vs VP Duterte set aside for violating one-year bar rule

Duterte is facing allegations of betrayal of public trust, bribery, graft and corruption, including the misuse of P612 million in confidential funds.

READ: Luistro on Duterte impeachment: ‘Constitution doesn’t get tired’

This proceeding came as Duterte announced her presidential bid in 2028, becoming the first aspirant to do so. /atm

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