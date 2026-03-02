Aloguinsan disposal eases Cebu City waste crisis, but at high cost

CDN File Photo by Junjie Mendoza

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s decision to haul its waste to the town of Aloguinsan has eased the worsening crisis, but the arrangement comes at a significantly higher cost, said Mayor Nestor Archival.

In February, the city hired a private contractor to transport segregated and treated waste to a landfill in Aloguinsan, about 60 kilometers southwest of the capital, as it seeks a more stable disposal option.

The setup was introduced after limits in other facilities disrupted regular dumping operations and caused trash to accumulate in several areas following the collapse and closure of the Binaliw landfill.

READ: Cebu City to start hauling waste to Aloguinsan

Aloguinsan disposal is ‘very expensive’

Department of Public Services (DPS) head Paul Gelasque earlier said the city now spends ₱3,906 per ton for hauling and disposal. It covers tipping fees, trucks, and manpower of the service provider.

This is much higher than the ₱1,100 per ton previously paid in tipping fees at the landfill operated by Prime Waste Solutions (PWS) Cebu in Barangay Binaliw.

City officials cautioned that the current setup could put pressure on public funds. They noted that only ₱517 million has been allocated for solid waste management in 2026.

“It’s very expensive, almost twice the amount,” Archival said in a press conference on Monday, March 2.

Some councilors estimated that if the Aloguinsan arrangement continues, total disposal expenses could reach ₱1.2 billion this year.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

Other challenges faced

Operational challenges also persist, as garbage trucks can only unload between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. to avoid complaints from local leaders and residents, while still following the 8 p.m. truck ban.

Despite this, the mayor stressed the importance of sending waste to Aloguinsan to reduce the garbage buildup in the barangays and at the temporary transfer station in the South Road Properties.

“I have requested the hauler to dispose garbage at least three times a day to lessen the garbage in the stock pile,” Archival said.

The new system comes after the city’s garbage trucks have been barred from dumping at the Asian Energy landfill in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, over unresolved payment concerns.

The city earlier had an agreement with the private landfill in Consolacion, where Mayor Teresa Alegado limited the volume of waste accepted to 150 tons per day until March this year.

READ: Archival eyes Japan waste tech to fix Cebu City’s garbage crisis

Garbage situation has improved

Despite the higher costs, Archival said the arrangement has improved waste collection efficiency over the past two weeks.

He explained that when the city was still sending its garbage to Consolacion, some waste was not collected or properly disposed of because of the disposal limits set by the local government.

Now, city officials are awaiting action from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on PWS Cebu’s request to modify its Environmental Compliance Certificate to allow temporary disposal cells in Binaliw.

READ: Council pushes Binaliw landfill reopen by March to slash hauling costs

These interim cells would serve as regulated, short-term dumping areas while rehabilitation or expansion works are underway.

Furthermore, council members have proposed reopening a three-hectare section of the Binaliw landfill, subject to regulatory approval and stricter environmental safeguards. The mayor has expressed his support for this idea.

“We are hopeful for that. If it will not happen, then our expenses will really double,” Archival said.

READ: Valencia landfill nears capacity as waste volume rises

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