SACLEO in Cebu: 86 nabbed in 3-day anti-crime ops

File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Cebu province arrested dozens of suspected criminals and seized illegal drugs, firearms, and gambling bets during a three-day regionwide anti-criminality operation conducted from February 26 to 28.

In a report, the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said on Monday, March 2, that it carried out the 3rd Regionwide Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) 2026, targeting illegal drugs, wanted persons, loose firearms, and illegal gambling across multiple towns and component cities.

In total, authorities arrested 86 individuals during the three-day campaign, covering anti-drug operations, warrant services, firearms cases, and illegal gambling activities.

READ: Anti-crime operations yield ₱2.4M in drugs, 252 arrests across Cebu in one month

Drug operations

Police conducted 36 anti-drug operations over the three-day period, resulting in the arrest of 45 individuals. Of those apprehended, 43 were identified by authorities as drug pushers, while two were listed as users.

Seized during the operations were 65.46 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P445,128, along with 2 grams of dried marijuana leaves valued at P240.

Warrants served, most wanted persons arrested

In a parallel effort against fugitives, police served 30 warrants of arrest and apprehended 27 individuals.

Among those arrested were seven individuals classified by authorities as Most Wanted Persons.

Campaign vs loose firearms

Operations against unlicensed and undocumented firearms were also intensified during the campaign.

Police conducted 22 operations that included response actions, buy-busts, implementation of Revitalized Oplan Katok, and the service of search warrants. These efforts led to the arrest of eight suspects.

Authorities also reported the voluntary surrender of 11 firearms, the confiscation of nine others, and the deposit of one firearm with an already expired license.

Anti-illegal gambling drive

Four operations targeting illegal gambling were also carried out, which resulted in the arrest of six individuals.

Law enforcers also confiscated P675 in bet money during the operations.

Coordinated province-wide effort

The anit-crime operations involved the combined efforts of city and municipal police stations, the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU), the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU), and the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies (PMFCs).

CPPO Provincial Director Police Colonel Abubakar Udang Mangelen Jr. said the outcome reflect the implementation of intelligence-driven and coordinated operations across the province.

Authorities said similar operations will continue as part of ongoing efforts to address criminal activities and maintain peace and order in Cebu province.

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