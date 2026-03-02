Drug suspect with ₱6.8M in shabu nabbed in Lapu-Lapu

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LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A high-value target was apprehended after authorities confiscated from him ₱6.8 million worth of alleged shabu during a buy-bust operation in Purok Rambo, Barangay Babag in Lapu-Lapu City, on Sunday evening, March 1, 2026.

Authorities who carried out the operation came from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) Station 3, and LCPO City Intelligence Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit.

READ: ₱13M shabu seized, 6 nabbed in Cebu, Bohol drug busts

PDEA-7 Regional Director Joel Plaza identified the arrested subject of the operation as alias Hudas, 26 years old, habal-habal driver, a resident of Barangay Candulawan, Talisay City, Cebu.

Authorities seized during the operation two packs of shabu weighing around 1 kilogram with an estimated average market value of ₱6.8 million, buy-bust money, one cellular phone, and other non-drug evidence.

‘Enterprising suspect’

The arrest of the suspect was a result of follow-up of previous operations.

The PDEA-7 conducted a 3-day case build-up before initiating the operation.

READ: Bohol: High-value suspect nabbed in Cortes; ₱2.48-M shabu seized

Allegedly, the suspect can dispose of around 1 kilogram of illegal drugs per week.

Officials submitted the pieces of evidence to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for proper disposition. Meanwhile, agents temporarily hold the suspect at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Lahug, Cebu City.

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