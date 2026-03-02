Cebu Daily News – Top Stories: March 2, 2026
Here’s a roundup of Cebu Daily News’ top stories for Monday, March 2.
Oil prices surge as Middle East tensions enter 3rd day
Oil prices soared in Asia on Monday on the back of turmoil in the Middle East following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran.
The resulting regional turmoil threatens maritime transport through the Strait of Hormuz, which channels around 20 percent of global.
Cebu City vows support for OFWs, families in Middle East
Mayor Nestor Archival said the local government is preparing measures to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their loved ones amid rising tensions abroad.
Tne city government is ready to set up a local assistance desk for overseas workers and families seeking verified information and guidance, the mayor added.
Filipina caregiver killed in Israel
President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. confirmed the first reported Filipino casualty in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The victim was identified as Mary Anne Velazquez Rivera, a caregiver from Pangasinan who worked in Israel.
According to the report the Philippine Government received, Rivera was helping her ward reach a bomb shelter when they were caught in the attack.
Kingston Cheng case: Ombud steps in
The state’s anti-graft body will probe possible “procedural lapses” by authorities who handled the Kingston Cheng hit-and-run case in Cebu City.
“In light of the volume and seriousness of these concerns, an investigation into possible procedural lapses by public officers is proper,” said Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano in a statement.
Another step made for ‘Mayor of the Night’
The Cebu City government formalized a multi-year lease agreement for its “Mayor of the Night” service center on Monday, March 2, marking a key step toward 24/7 public service.
The contract signing sealed the city’s partnership with national agencies to deliver government services beyond regular working hours.
Danao church dismisses ‘supernatural’ video as ‘fabricated’
In the viral video, a disembodied voice seems to come from someone crying inside the Danao church sacristy. The Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish Church, however, immediately dismissed the video as counterfeit.
“Kini nga video, walay basehan ug usa ka buhat-buhat lamang,” The Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish said in a statement.
In Case You Missed It: More News from Cebu
– 6 nabbed in 3-day anti-crime ops
– Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance
– Aloguinsan disposal eases Cebu City waste crisis, but at high cost
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