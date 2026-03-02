Cebu Daily News – Top Stories: March 2, 2026

Fishermen work in front of oil tankers south of the Strait of Hormuz on Jan. 19, 2012, off the shores of Ras Al Khaimah, one of the United Arab Emirates. | AP file photo

Here’s a roundup of Cebu Daily News’ top stories for Monday, March 2.

Oil prices soared in Asia on Monday on the back of turmoil in the Middle East following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

The resulting regional turmoil threatens maritime transport through the Strait of Hormuz, which channels around 20 percent of global.

An Overseas Filipino Worker bound for Dubai transacts with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration at Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport on March 2, 2026. Thousands of flights bound for Middle East have been grounded due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel. | Aboitiz InfraCapital Airport Corp. photo

Mayor Nestor Archival said the local government is preparing measures to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their loved ones amid rising tensions abroad.

Tne city government is ready to set up a local assistance desk for overseas workers and families seeking verified information and guidance, the mayor added.

Onlookers gather at the site where a missile struck a road in Jerusalem on March 1, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader and top military leaders and prompting retaliation on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP)

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. confirmed the first reported Filipino casualty in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The victim was identified as Mary Anne Velazquez Rivera, a caregiver from Pangasinan who worked in Israel.

According to the report the Philippine Government received, Rivera was helping her ward reach a bomb shelter when they were caught in the attack.

The state’s anti-graft body will probe possible “procedural lapses” by authorities who handled the Kingston Cheng hit-and-run case in Cebu City.

“In light of the volume and seriousness of these concerns, an investigation into possible procedural lapses by public officers is proper,” said Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano in a statement.

The Cebu City government formalized a multi-year lease agreement for its “Mayor of the Night” service center on Monday, March 2, marking a key step toward 24/7 public service.

The contract signing sealed the city’s partnership with national agencies to deliver government services beyond regular working hours.

Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Church, Danao City, Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Brian J. Ochoa

In the viral video, a disembodied voice seems to come from someone crying inside the Danao church sacristy. The Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish Church, however, immediately dismissed the video as counterfeit.

“Kini nga video, walay basehan ug usa ka buhat-buhat lamang,” The Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish said in a statement.

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