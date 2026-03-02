Cebu City assures support for OFWs, families amid Middle East crisis

Photo on the left courtesy of Associated Press

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has assured assistance for residents and families who may be affected by the escalating crisis in the Middle East.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the local government is preparing measures to support Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their loved ones amid rising tensions abroad.

During a press conference on Monday, March 2, Archival presented a prepared statement, where he outlined the city’s immediate response and coordination plans.

READ: Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

According to Archival, the city government is ready to set up a local assistance desk for overseas workers and families seeking verified information and guidance.

Barangays will be tapped to identify families with members working in affected areas and facilitate temporary aid and referrals if needed.

City officials also plan to connect returning workers with reintegration services in partnership with national agencies.

“Cebu City recognizes the critical role of our OFWs in sustaining their families and contributing to both the local and national economy. Their protection and well-being remain a priority during times of international crisis,” Archival said.

READ: LIVE: US-Israel strikes on Iran and Middle East crisis updates

Requests for OWWA

Meanwhile, the city formally sought updates and coordination from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration to better guide its local response.

Cebu City asked for the official number of registered residents working or staying in Gulf countries affected by the unrest.

It also requested security assessments and situation reports involving Filipino nationals in those areas.

READ: Gabriela condemns US-Israeli strikes on Iran, urges OFW protection

Moreover, the city sought information on possible repatriation plans, contingency measures, and evacuation protocols being prepared by the national government.

Guidance was likewise requested on how the city can align with national efforts. The ways include reintegration aid, emergency financial or livelihood assistance, temporary shelter, psychosocial services, and data-sharing procedures under privacy rules.

READ: Over 1 million OFWs at risk as conflict escalates in Middle East

The local government also proposed a coordination meeting with OWWA and the Department of Foreign Affairs to synchronize response mechanisms.

“The city government of Cebu stands ready to work closely with the national government to ensure that our constituents abroad are protected and that their families here at home receive timely support and accurate information,” Archival said.

READ: Iran war spreads across region as US, Israel suffer losses

Crisis in the Middle East

The city’s move follows recent hostilities involving the United States and Israel, which recently carried out major strikes on Iran.

Iran later launched drone and missile attacks in response. The retaliation raised fears of a broader regional conflict. This prompted concerns over the safety of Filipinos working in the Middle East.

Officials said the situation may also have possible effects on overseas employment, travel, and oil prices. Altogether, these could impact families back home.

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