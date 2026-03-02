Filipinas show grit in loss to Matildas at AFC Women’s Asian Cup

The first 11 of the Philippine National Women’s Football Team at the AFC Women’s Cup in Perth, Australia | PWNFT photo

PERTH, Australia — The Philippine national women’s football team (PWNFT) stood its ground against one of Asia’s giants, the Australia Matildas, delivering a brave and disciplined performance despite absorbing a narrow 1-0 defeat to the host nation.

The teams played the opening match of the 2026 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup Group A at the packed Perth Stadium last Sunday.

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Facing a crowd of more than 60,000 and a heavily favored Australian side, the Filipinas refused to crumble after an early setback, instead showcasing resilience and defensive resolve that kept the contest within reach until the final whistle.

Lone goal

Returning Australian star striker Sam Kerr delivered the lone goal in the 14th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked attacking sequence to give the Matildas an early advantage.

But rather than unravel, the Filipinas regrouped and gave the host nations a worthy opening match.

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From that point on, the Philippine side tightened its defense and matched Australia’s intensity, frustrating repeated attacking waves from the hosts throughout the remainder of the 95-minute battle.

The backline held firm in the first half before goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel anchored a heroic defensive stand after halftime, producing a string of crucial saves that prevented the Matildas from pulling away.

Next opponent: South Korea

Australia threatened to extend its lead several times, including a disallowed attempt from Hayley Raso and a penalty opportunity from Stephanie Catley that was denied by McDaniel’s sharp reflexes.

McDaniel finished with an impressive 18 saves, repeatedly keeping the Filipinas within striking distance while defenders Hali Long and Sofia Wunsch disrupted dangerous runs inside the penalty box.

The Philippines now shifts focus to a crucial Group A clash against South Korea on Thursday, March 5, at Gold Coast Stadium.

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