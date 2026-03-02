Over 1 million OFWs at risk as Middle East conflict escalates

OFWs at risk in Middle East conflict composite image by Jannaya Barrion. Photos from AP, REUTERS, INQUIRER FILE PHOTOS.

MANILA, Philippines — Over a million overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across the Middle East are currently facing risks, both direct and indirect, from the conflict intensifying in the region, following the US-Israel strikes on Iran in late February.

The 2025 data from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) shows there are over 1.113 million land-based OFWs in the Middle East.

READ: Cebu City assures support for OFWs, families amid Middle East crisis

Out of the said count, 1.072 million — or 96.4 percent — are concentrated in five destinations that are geographically and economically connected to the regional conflict.

The largest contingents are in the United Arab Emirates (397,892); Saudi Arabia (386,699); Qatar (160,890); Kuwait (106,364); and Bahrain (21,129).

Based on DMW’s earlier deployment records, nearly 50,000 OFWs have been working in other destinations in the region, including Jordan, Oman, Iraq, Palestine, Egypt, Libya, and Syria, as well as higher-risk areas in Israel and Iran.

READ: LIVE: US-Israel strikes on Iran and Middle East crisis updates

Over the weekend, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration advised OFWs to follow security recommendations from Philippine embassies and local officials in their respective areas.

A Filipino caregiver in Israel was killed on Sunday, March 1, as Iran launched a counterattack against US-Israel strikes. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed the death and identified the victim as Mary Ann Velasquez de Vera of Pangasinan.

READ: Caregiver first PH casualty in Mideast; gov’t all set for repatriation

Should the conflict escalate more, the Department of National Defense said the Armed Forces of the Philippines is prepared to assist Filipinos in the region, saying that “the protection of our nationals overseas remains a paramount concern.” /mcm

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