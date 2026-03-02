PH women’s marathon: Torregosa sets new record in Tokyo

Artjoy Torregosa | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A decade after Mary Joy Tabal established the Philippine women’s marathon record, fellow Cebu-based runner Artjoy Torregosa finally rewrote the mark in emphatic fashion at the prestigious Tokyo Marathon on Sunday in Japan.

Torregosa shattered Tabal’s long-standing national record in the 42-kilometer race, clocking two hours, 33 minutes, and 54 seconds, nearly 10 minutes faster than the previous Philippine standard of 2:43:31 set by Tabal during the 2016 Ottawa Marathon.

READ: Cebu Marathon: Torregosa hits sub-3 mark, Chepsiror keeps crown

Historic performance

Based in Cebu and a native of Esperanza, Agusan del Norte, Torregosa delivered the historic performance in one of the world’s premier marathon events, boosting her chances of qualifying for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Torregosa placed 26th overall in the women’s division, which was ruled by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei with a winning time of 2:14:29.

READ: Torregosa, SEA Games medalist, gets double recognition

Ethiopia’s Bertukan Welde finished second in 2:16:36, while compatriot Feysa Hawi came in third at 2:17:39.

The Filipino runner also finished ahead of China’s Bingjie Xu (2:34:26), Japan’s Miyu Moriuchi (2:36:24), and the United States’ Sophia Manners (2:36:30).

Rapid rise

Torregosa, a former standout of the University of San Carlos track and field team, continues her rapid rise after capturing the silver medal in her marathon debut at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games last December in Thailand.

Guiding her campaign is veteran Cebuano coach Arvin Loberanis.

Fellow Filipino marathoners, Sonny Wagdos (2:14:37) and Richard Salano (2:15:08) finished 58th and 68th places, respectively in the men’s division, while another Filipino, Arlan Estobo (2:19:57) settled for 103rd place.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP