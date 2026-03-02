Senior bowler Enoveso tops Sugbu Shootout

Photo caption: Dory Enoveso. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran campaigner Dory Enoveso proved that experience still counts after emerging as champion in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (Sugbu) Shootout Tournament last Sunday, March 1, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Enoveso, a longtime Sugbu member competing in Division C, outdueled younger and higher-division opponents in the championship shootout to clinch the title.

READ: Cebu bowling scene: Convocar nabs SUGBU bowling shootout title

She finished with a winning total of 211 pinfalls, boosted by her 53-handicap advantage on top of a 158 scratch score.

Division B standout Manny Bueno settled for runner-up honors with 203 pinfalls, including 25 handicap points.

Completing the podium was Division A bowler and former Sinulog Cup champion Aui Padawan, who scored 208 pinfalls.

Padawan was the only finalist competing without handicap points in the championship round.

Qualifying results

Earlier in the qualifying stage, Enoveso topped Division C with 729 pinfalls, edging Agnes Barba (708) and Matt Zamora (668).

Bueno dominated Division B with 774 pinfalls, finishing ahead of Raymund Adlawan (750) and John Zamora (745).

READ: Senior bowler Martin Villar captures SUGBU shootout title

Meanwhile, Padawan led Division A after tallying 777 pinfalls, followed by Rey Velarde with 733 and Joma Avila with 660.

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