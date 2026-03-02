Mideast conflict: DepEd to hire PH teachers who come home

Education Secretary Sonny Angara visits public school learners at a computer laboratory in this undated photo. | DepEd File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Monday pledged assistance for Filipino teachers abroad who may be affected by security tensions in parts of the Middle East and consider returning home.

The agency said it has activated support mechanisms to help ensure a smooth transition for licensed educators. This services are accessible in case they wish to rejoin the country’s public school system.

Through the Sa Pinas, Ikaw ang Ma’am at Sir (SPIMS) initiative, DepEd, in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), is facilitating the reintegration of overseas-based teachers into government service.

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Education Secretary Sonny Angara iterated the department’s commitment to welcoming returning educators.

“Sa mga gurong Pilipino sa Gitnang Silangan at sa iba pang panig ng mundo, bukas ang pintuan ng ating mga pampublikong paaralan para sa inyo. Kung magpapasya kayong umuwi, kasama ninyo ang DepEd sa panibagong yugto ng inyong paglilingkod,” he said in a statement released on Monday, March 2.

(To our Filipino teachers in the Middle East and in other parts of the world, the doors of our public schools are open to you. If you decide to return home, DepEd will stand with you as you begin a new chapter of your service.)

Eligible applicants

Eligible applicants may receive appointment to permanent Teacher I positions, subject to existing qualification standards and recruitment guidelines.

Applicants must be Filipino citizens or Philippine passport holders who passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET). They must also have at least one year of teaching experience within the past five years.

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They must also not have stayed in the Philippines for more than three consecutive years. The reckoning draws from their latest recorded arrival.

Interested teachers may coordinate with the DMW or the National Reintegration Center for OFWs (NRCO). Applicants may reach them via their official channels for application procedures and documentary requirements.

Required documents include a valid PRC identification card, Certificate of Board Rating, and proof of overseas employment.

SPIMS Program

The SPIMS program forms part of the government’s reintegration efforts for overseas Filipino workers, led by the DMW-NRCO. It has the support of the Commission on Higher Education, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and other partner agencies.

The initiative aims to help returning teachers who passed the Licensure Examination for Teachers secure public school posts. It also helps address staffing gaps in support of the K to 12 curriculum.

It moreover provides online refresher courses. Through these, educators may update their knowledge and teaching skills based on current education standards.

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