Cebu City: Drunken fight over cash ends in stabbing in Brgy. Lahug

Police detained the 41 and 35-year-old suspects in the physical altercation and stabbing in Sitio Panas, Barangay Lahug on Sunday, March 1. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A dispute amid a drinking session in Sitio Panas, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City, turned violent past midnight on Sunday, March 1, escalating into the stabbing of a 45-year-old man.

The fighting had to with money from previous paid work.

READ: Malabuyoc stabbing: Senior citizen wounded by fellow senior

Police identified the victim as a resident of the area. He sustained three stab wounds, including a deep one to the right chest that reportedly pierced his lung, as well as wounds to the left side of his abdomen and left leg.

Two men, a 41-year-old and a 35-year-old, were arrested and are currently detained at Mabolo Police Station.

Altercation while drunk

In an interview on Monday, March 2, Police Staff Sgt. Ian James Cagadas of Mabolo Police Station said the altercation stemmed from a long-standing disagreement involving money that those involved earned from a previous job.

Cagadas said the three men had earlier worked together in hauling soil from a property. The job, however, had been completed about a year ago.

READ: Stabbing in Naga City, Cebu injures man; suspect on the run

On the night of the incident, both the victim and the suspects were drinking separately in the same area of Sitio Panas.

“Kaning usa sa suspetsado kay gipangayoan ni og pang-inom matod pa sa witness. Wala na sila nagkasinabot sa ilahang panag-istorya kay parehas naman silang nakainom mao tong gasinumbagay,” Cagadas said.

(One of the suspects had been solicited for money, according to a witness. Those involved did not understand each other because they were all slightly tipsy and so they got into a fistfight.)

He said the conversation shifted to the unresolved issue about payment from the previous job. By then, all parties were already under the influence of alcohol.

Cagadas added that the victim may have felt he was being deceived regarding the money, which triggered a fistfight.

“Bisag unsaon pagpasabot sa suspetsado nga ang kwarta nahatag na, ang katong biktima is wala na nakasabot. Morag paminaw niya is gibinoangan siya,” he said.

(No matter how they tried to make the suspect understand that the money was already given, the victim could no longer understand. He felt deceived.)

Police said the physical confrontation initially involved blows. At one point, the suspects attempted to leave the area and boarded a taxi.

The victim reportedly followed them and continued confronting them near the vehicle.

Victim reportedly stabbed

During the commotion, one of the suspects allegedly pulled out an improvised ice pick and stabbed the victim multiple times.

The most serious wound was on the right chest, which police said was deep enough to affect the lung. The other two injuries were described as less severe.

Barangay personnel who responded to the scene were able to apprehend the suspects shortly after the incident. Responding police officers then took them into custody.

Victim brought to hospital, suspects remain detained

Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a private medical facility in Cebu City for treatment of his injuries.

Police said they are still waiting to see whether the victim’s family will formally pursue charges.

As of March 2, both suspects remain detained while police determine the appropriate charges to file against them if the victim decides to pursue a case.

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