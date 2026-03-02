USC, USJ-R, CIT-U stay unbeaten in Cesafi Esports League MLBB tilt

The University of San Carlos’ Shin Mavrick Formaran, University of San Jose-Recoletos’ Klevince Marikit, and Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s Royce Sayson. | Cesafi Esports League Photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Defending champion University of San Carlos (USC), University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R), and host Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) remained unbeaten after securing their second straight victories in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament of the CESAFI Esports League (CEL) Season 4 over the weekend.

The league shifted its Week 2 matches to the CIT-U Learning Resource and Activity Center from the SM Seaside City Cebu, where the top collegiate squads continued their early-season dominance.

The USC Vamos Warriors showcased their championship form, sweeping the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons in their best-of-three showdown.

USC’s Shin Formaran wins Best Player honors

Shin Mavrick Formaran emerged as the standout performer, earning Best Player honors in both games.

Formaran delivered an impressive opening-game performance with six kills and five assists without conceding a single death. He followed it up with an even stronger outing in Game 2, exploding for 14 kills and three assists in another flawless performance to seal the sweep for USC.

Joining them in the unbeaten column were the USJ-R Adelante Jaguars, who also posted a convincing 2-0 victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters.

CIT-U Wildcats vs. CEC Dragons in Cesafi esports league

Klevince Marikit steered USJ-R in Game 1 with four kills and an outstanding 15 assists.

Rholdan Nuel Yee took charge in Game 2 with five kills and nine assists to complete the dominant series win.

Host squad CIT-U Wildcats protected their home turf, surviving a tough three-game battle against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

Read also: All-Cebuana Sibol women’s MLBB team captures SEA Games silver

CIT-U drew first blood in Game 1, powered by Joachim Andrei Tango-an’s six kills and eight assists.

CEC answered back in Game 2 behind Niño Librando’s explosive 14-kill, five-assist performance to force a decider.

USPF Panthers face off against CDU White Stallions

The Wildcats, however, regained control in the final game, with Royce Sayson leading the charge with seven kills, four assists, and just one death to clinch the 2-1 series victory and their second win of the season.

Meanwhile, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers secured their first triumph after defeating the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) White Stallions in another sweep.

Keith Marwen Buton paced USPF in Game 1 with two kills and 18 assists, while Ershin Feirymar Entienza closed the series in Game 2 after tallying four kills and 17 assists.

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