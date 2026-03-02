Cebu province braces for fallout of Middle East conflict

Paramilitary soldiers and police officers walk past a burning police’s armored vehicle, which was set on fire by Shiite Muslims during a protest over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | Associated Press Photo/Muhammad Farooq

CEBU CITY, Philippines – From restricting fuel allocation to priority vehicles to price monitoring.

As Middle East tensions entered their third day on Monday, March 2, the Provincial Government introduced fresh measures to soften the potential fallout.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Monday issued Executive Order (EO) No. 15 to mitigate the possible impact on energy, food security, and welfare for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The four-page EO, signed on Monday, takes effect immediately.

A central component of the order is the immediate implementation of energy security and fuel stabilization measures, especially as oil prices are expected to surge beginning Tuesday, March 3.

All provincial departments, including city and municipal offices, are now required to reduce unnecessary travel, consolidate official trips, and transition to virtual meetings whenever feasible.

Essential and emergency services, however, are exempted from this rule to ensure that ambulances, disaster response units, and law enforcement remain fully operational without interruption.

OFW support

The new EO also instructs the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) to prepare contingency support for possible repatriates.

These include constant coordination with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and creating a registry of affected Cebuano OFWs.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), more than 2 million Filipinos are currently based in the Middle East.

Of this number, more than half — or roughly 1.1 million — happened to be OFWs who currently face direct and indirect risks due to the escalating conflict in the region.

Food security

In terms of food security, Baricuatro ordered the creation of a Provincial Price Monitoring Dashboard “to strictly monitor and act against hoarding, profiteering, and price manipulation.”

Likewise, the governor has also ordered a short-term food sufficiency plan as well as prioritizing local procurement from Cebu-based producers.

The war in the Middle East is the second time in eight months that the U.S. and Israel have combined against Iran, in a startling show of military might for an American president elected on an “America First” platform and who pledged to keep out of “forever wars.”

But it expanded on multiple fronts Monday, with attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed militias hitting Israel and Arab states.

A senior Iranian official signaled that there would be no negotiations with the United States, and the Iranian Red Crescent Society said that at least 555 people have been killed so far in the Islamic Republic.

Fallout from the fighting has been felt around the globe, with canceled flights, deadly protests, and suspended shipping and stock markets. Reaction has ranged from jubilation to condemnation. With reports from the Associated Press

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