Amid Middle East conflict, Mandaue gets ready to assist OFWs

Mandaue City officials at their flag ceremony on the first Monday of March 2026, before councilors took up a proposal to assist overseas workers reeling from the Middle East conflict. | Mandaue City Public Affairs Photo/FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Mandaue City is prepared to assist Mandauehanon Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) affected by the tension in the Middle East who wish to be repatriated.

The City Council approved during its regular session on Monday, March 2, a resolution drafted by Councilor Carlo Fortuna urging the city government to prepare and provide services for Mandauehanons who may be affected and want to come back home.

Fortuna said the assistance may include transportation from the airport to their homes, with the city providing buses.

The local government also plans to offer skills training and livelihood programs to help returning OFWs find employment, in coordination with the Public Employment Services Office and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), as well as local training institutions such as the Mandaue City College Technological Entrepreneurial Skills Training Center (MCCTEST).

Supporting overseas Filipino workers in the Middle East

Fortuna said the resolution was inspired by the experience during the Gulf War, when the national government, the Department of Labor and Employment, and attached agencies sought the support of all local government units to assist in the repatriation of OFWs affected by the conflict.

Read also: Cebu province braces for fallout of Middle East conflict

The Gulf War stretched from August 1990 to January 1991. Fortuna recalled he was a city councilor then.

Fortuna emphasized that not only the national government should prepare for such situations, but local government units as well.

“Mao na atoang giawhag, mao na importante nga ready lang ta,” said Fortuna. (That’s why I am making this appeal. It’s important for the city to be ready.)

Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said that the city government is ready to welcome back Mandauehanon OFWs and implement the proposed assistance, including providing food packs and temporary shelter if needed.

Financial assistance eyed, as Middle East conflict escalates

Ouano expressed hope that the tensions will soon ease.

“Mag-andam ta and kung pwede ato estoryahan ang council kung naa tay mahatag financial assistance nila kay nisakripisyo baya ni sila para sa ilang pamilya. Dili ni nato sila pasagdan,” said Ouano.

(Let’s prepare and if possible, talk to the council about providing financial assistance. Our overseas Filipino workers have sacrificed for their families. We cannot neglect them.)

The national government is currently preparing repatriation efforts for Filipino OFWs affected by the conflict in the Middle East. On Sunday, March 1, one OFW working as a caregiver in Israel was confirmed dead.

On Saturday, Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran. In response, Iran carried out counterattacks across Israel and in several Gulf countries hosting U.S. assets and military forces.

Civilian deaths and injuries were reported as a result of the escalating exchanges of attacks between the two sides.

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