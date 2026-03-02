Mortashield escapes Mortapaint in Cebu Architects’ Basketball tournament

One of the highlights from Mortashield and Mortapaint’s game in the CABC Mortabond Cup. | Cebu Architects Basketball Club Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mortashield survived a tough challenge from previously unbeaten Mortapaint, hacking out a gritty 78-75 victory to move into a share of the lead in the 3rd Mortabond Cup 2026 of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) last Sunday, March 1.

The win allowed Mortashield to hand Mortapaint its first loss of the tournament, with both squads now holding identical 4-1 win-loss records atop the team standings.

Kurt Damandaman paced Mortashield with an all-around effort of 22 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals, narrowly missing a double-double performance. James Nacario chipped in 12 points, while Jun Villacorta and Reddick Palmitos contributed 10 markers each.

Despite the setback, Mortapaint drew strong performances from John Therese Buhawe, who posted a 23-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Gerald Lentorio, who added 20 points in a losing cause.

Mortaseal Flexi tied with Mortaflow in second place

In another matchup, Mortaseal Flexi defeated Duraplas Lite, 86-77, to improve to a 3-2 record and forge a tie with Mortaflow for second place. The games took place in the Game Changer sports facility in Mandaue City.

Chester Hinagdanan led Mortaseal Flexi with an impressive double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists, three steals, and a block.

Michael Judilla added 17 points, while Jay Devenadera and Justin Aspacio also delivered double-double performances. Devenadera tallied 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Aspacio finished with 12 points and 11 assists.

Scored 32 points in the Cebu architects’ basketball league

Manuel Niere scored 24 points for Duraplas Lite, which dropped to a 1-4 record.

Meanwhile, Mortaflow matched Mortaseal Flexi’s slate after cruising past Mortaplug, 81-69.

Jhazriel Jumola erupted for a game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds, complemented by four steals and two assists, to lead Mortaflow to victory.

Mortaplug’s Philip Bryan Alegado countered with a monster outing of 32 points and 16 rebounds, but his effort went for naught as his team remained winless after five games.

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