Natica, Handy Fix Pro share lead in AEBC Buildrite Cup 2025

Miguel Cenabre of Natica fires a jumper during their AEBC Buildrite Cup game. | AEBC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Natica and Handy Fix Pro now share the top spot in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club’s (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025 after posting solid wins over the weekend at the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) gymnasium.

Natica, powered by licensed architects from the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) and led by John Therese Buhawe, dominated Readycrete, 88-60, to match Handy Fix Pro’s 4-1 record atop Bracket B.

READ: AEBC Buildrite Cup: Handy Fix Pro, Natica, Surfix notch wins

Buhawe led the way with 20 points, three rebounds, four steals, and one assist, while Miguel Cenabre also scored 20 points, along with three rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Dexsel Caadan added 15 points, and Alfredo Sanchez chipped in 12. Readycrete, composed of licensed civil engineers from the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE), remained winless in five games despite a 23-point effort from Jose Enricko Pitogo.

Meanwhile, Handy Fix Pro, composed of mechanical engineers, notched its fourth win, 66-58, over Surfix, a team of civil engineers. Jett Latonio and Conrad Andrino paced the team with identical stat lines of 17 points and eight rebounds each, with Latonio contributing two assists and Andrino adding two steals and one block.

READ: Natica, Handy Fix Pro claim second wins in AEBC Buildrite Cup 2025

Jonathan Sotes scored 15 points to round out the attack. Surfix’s Rodel Jalton Calma recorded 14 points and eight rebounds in the loss, marking the team’s fourth defeat in five outings.

Elsewhere, Smartbond, manned by computer engineers, improved to 3-2 after an easy forfeit win over Rubberstop, a team of electrical engineers.

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