Cebu City fire burns 9 houses, displaces 22 families in Barangay Guadalupe

Firefighters responded to an afternoon fire in Sitio Tambis, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Monday, March 2. | Photo courtesy of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A residential fire that broke out in Sitio Tambis, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City, on Monday afternoon, March 2, marked the first reported fire in Cebu City for this year’s Fire Prevention Month.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Cebu City said that the fire was reported at 3:15 p.m., prompting an immediate response from Cebu City Fire Station. Firefighters arrived at the scene six minutes later.

The blaze involved a residential area and affected multiple structures.

Fire response and containment

The incident was raised to a first alarm at 3:21 p.m. and escalated to a second alarm four minutes later, at 3:25 p.m., as flames spread across nearby homes.

Firefighters declared the situation under control at 3:51 p.m., and the fire was extinguished at 4:03 p.m.

A total of 12 fire trucks responded to the scene, supported by two ambulances and 10 auxiliary personnel.

Fire displaced 22 families

Initial data from BFP showed that nine houses were burned, with an estimated fire area of about 900 square meters. Property damage estimates reached ₱1,350,000.

Authorities recorded no fatalities, though one individual sustained first-degree burns and was treated on site.

Read also: Tejero fire victims: Cebu City OKs P2.98M aid

Initial reports listed around 22 families, or approximately 70 individuals, affected by the fire.

In an interview, Guadalupe Barangay Captain Apol Gacasan Enriquez said that residents have given varying accounts of how the fire may have started, but authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause.

Homeowner rescues grandchildren from flames

One account from the homeowner, identified in BFP records as William Abella, suggested that a butane canister that may not have been properly secured could have sparked the fire.

He reportedly noticed what he thought was a cat near the area before discovering flames upon opening a door. He then rushed to rescue his grandchildren and others who had been sleeping inside the house at the time.

“Ang iyahang sulti basin kuno katong butane nga wa matarong og lock kay mura’g nakabantay man kuno siya nga naa’y nibuto so iyaha kunong gibugaw, abi kuno niya og iring. Pag abli niya, kayo naman, aso na kuno kaayo, kayo na ang nisugat niya. Ang iyahang gibuhat, iyahang gi-rescue tanan niyang apo kay nangatulog man kuno sila atong hapona og iyahang mga kuyog sa balay,” Enriquez said.

She added that other residents in the area also raised the possibility of electrical tampering, though this has yet to be confirmed by fire authorities.

As of Monday night, March 2, BFP Cebu City and Barangay Guadalupe officials were investigating the fire’s origin.

Temporary shelter arrangements

Barangay officials offered an evacuation center in Guadalajara to affected residents. However, some families declined relocation, preferring to stay near their properties.

According to Enriquez, several displaced residents requested to put up tents near the burned area instead of transferring to the evacuation site.

The Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) Cebu City has started intake and consolidating data from affected families for assistance, and tents were expected to be installed.

The incident comes at the start of Fire Prevention Month, observed every March, a period historically associated with increased fire incidents due to rising temperatures.

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