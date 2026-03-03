CFO: All PH schools in Middle East ‘safe’ amid regional tension

MANILA – The Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) said all Philippine Schools Overseas (PSOs) in Middle Eastern countries remain safe and operational amid escalating Iran-related conflict.

In a news release Monday, CFO Secretary Dante “Klink” Ang II said some schools, however, have shifted to online classes upon the directives of their host countries.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation of our PSOs, and we have advised them to heed the advisories of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), especially those concerning safety and security,” he said.

READ: Over 1 million OFWs at risk as Middle East conflict escalates

The CFO said 35 PSOs operate across 11 countries worldwide, including Bahrain, East Timor, Cambodia, Greece, Italy, Kuwait, Libya, Oman, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with 27 located in the Arabian Gulf region.

“These institutions serve approximately 25,000 students at various levels, from pre-elementary to high school, and about 1,000 teachers, administrators, and school personnel,” the CFO said.

Through coordinated check-calls initiated by the agency Monday morning, school administrators reported that students, faculty and facilities have not been affected by the ongoing hostilities.

The CFO’s proactive outreach underscores its commitment to monitoring the welfare of the Filipino academic community during periods of geopolitical tension.

READ: Full alert: Filipinos in Middle East told to limit movement

Ang said that PSOs serve as “extensions of the motherland,” highlighting the schools’ role in maintaining educational continuity and social stability for Filipino families abroad.

He said that as registered educational institutions operating outside the Philippines, PSOs comply with both Philippine regulations and the basic education curriculum of the Department of Education, as well as the rules of their host countries.

The CFO vowed to remain in “constant monitoring mode,” in close coordination with the DFA and the DMW, to provide real-time updates to families in the Philippines with relatives enrolled or employed in these institutions.

“Monitoring these institutions aligns with the CFO’s core mission and mandate to strengthen enduring ties between overseas Filipinos and the motherland while ensuring their welfare globally,” the CFO said. (PNA)

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