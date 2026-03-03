PBBM orders interagency coordination to address impact of ME conflict

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. (File photo)

MANILA – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed key government agencies to make sure that the welfare and protection of overseas Filipinos are addressed properly and promptly amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In a Palace press briefing on Monday, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said President Marcos ordered an interagency mobilization to guarantee that Filipinos in the Middle East are properly assisted and supported.

Cacdac said Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is convening a meeting to consolidate medical responses, including online medical consultations and psychosocial support services through the Department of Health (DOH).

READ: Over 1 million OFWs at risk as conflict escalates in Middle East

“From the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology), si Sec. Henry Aguda may direktiba mula sa kanya at sa (the President has directive to Sec. Henry Aguda and to) DICT that all telcos will do everything to make sure connectivity with OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) in the Middle East is maintained and instructed the regional offices to provide free connections to anyone who would like to reach out to their family members and loved ones in affected areas,” he said.

The DMW secretary also assured that the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rex Gatchalian, is prepared to extend assistance to returning Filipinos.

Cacdac said he also met with Trade Secretary Cristina Roque to discuss reintegration and livelihood programs for those who have returned or are expected to return in the coming days and weeks, should tensions continue to escalate.

Meanwhile, Cacdac expressed readiness to assist OFWs who will be displaced by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, noting that employment options are available for them.

Cacdac said affected OFWs may explore redeployment opportunities through their recruitment agencies, including possible transfers to other countries.

READ: Middle East crisis: No mass repatriation yet, but PH gov’t ready – DMW

He said the DMW also maintains a database of job orders abroad where returning workers may apply.

For local employment, the DMW is coordinating with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) through public employment service offices nationwide, as well as with Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco for tourism-related livelihood opportunities.

In terms of training, Cacdac said Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Director General Francisco “Kiko” Benitez is aligned with the DMW to provide reskilling and retooling programs for returning OFWs.

“May mga training vouchers na ibinilin sa amin si Sec. Kiko na puwede naming ibigay sa kanila. Puwede nilang piliin ‘yung kurso at saka ‘yung training institution parang blank ‘yung vouchers na ‘yun na ifi-fill up lang nila (There are training vouchers that Sec. Kiko gave us that we can give to them. They can choose the course and then the training institution, those vouchers are blank, they just have to fill them up),” he said.

Private-sector partners have likewise expressed support by providing livelihood opportunities and assisting with product marketing through malls and other establishments, he added.

In a related issue, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said Energy Secretary Sharon Garin scheduled an emergency meeting with oil companies on Monday afternoon to assess the situation in the Middle East and discuss its possible impact on local fuel prices. (PND)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP