Business as usual: Cebuanos in Middle East cope with tensions

People cross a street as smoke rises from the site of a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader since 1989 and sworn enemy of the West, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive U.S. and Israeli attack, sparking a new wave of retaliatory missile strikes from Tehran on March 1. | Agence France Presse Photo/Fadel Senna

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A few minutes past midnight on Saturday, Feb. 28, the piercing wail of the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) emergency alert jolted Sofia Olavides awake.

At first, the 28-year-old marketing manager thought it was just another advisory. Then came the flashes and the distant booms: air strikes being intercepted in the skies above the UAE as Israel, the United States, and Iran exchanged fire in a rapidly escalating conflict.

“Scary siya because you have nowhere to go gyud. Airspace is closed. Regardless of how rich you are… wala gyud,” Olavides said.

Based in Dubai, Olavides initially struggled to process what was unfolding. It felt surreal, she described, until successive blasts rattled their building.

Her first instinct was to check on family and friends in neighboring Abu Dhabi. Thankfully, they were safe.

More than 2M Filipinos there, with 33K from Central Visayas

“We got scared, but when we saw the news, we understood that the missiles were being intercepted,” she told CDN Digital.

By Monday, March 2, tensions in the Middle East had stretched into a third day, disrupting airspace and heightening fears across the region.

Read also: Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

For millions of civilians, including more than 2 million Filipinos working there, daily life now unfolds under the shadow of uncertainty.

Government data show that the majority of Filipinos in the region are overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Of that number, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is monitoring roughly 33,000 workers from Central Visayas alone.

OFW families seek guidance

So far, a caregiver based in Israel has been confirmed among the more than 500 fatalities reported during the three-day exchange of strikes.

No casualties have been reported in other nearby countries hosting large Filipino communities, including in the UAE, which has the biggest contingent.

The Department of National Defense has said the Armed Forces of the Philippines stands ready to assist Filipinos should the conflict escalate further, stressing that the protection of nationals overseas remains a priority.

Back home in Cebu, families with loved ones in the Middle East have begun seeking guidance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration and the Department of Migrant Workers, according to reports from Balitang Bisdak.

As of Monday, March 2, there were no requests yet for assistance from Central Visayas-based OFWs in affected areas, OWWA’s regional counterparts here reported.

Daily life persists, even as Middle East tensions rise

In the UAE, particularly in areas near U.S. military installations, residents continue to hear aircraft overhead and the thud of intercepted drones and missiles.

“Until now, we hear planes roaring around the airspace,” Olavides said.

Read also: Cebu City assures support for OFWs, families amid Middle East crisis

Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors unless necessary. According to local media, the UAE’s defense systems have intercepted and destroyed hundreds of drones and missiles since the escalation began.

Despite the tension, daily life persists.

A metro train passes a plume of smoke rising from the port of Jebel Ali following a reported Iranian strike in Dubai on March 1, 2026. | Agence France Presse Photo/Fadel Senna

Businesses remain open, though many companies have shifted to work-from-home arrangements, according to Olavides.

Schools have transitioned to remote learning. Public transportation, including the Dubai Metro, continues to operate.

“People are still going about their day. Metro and transportation are working fine,” Olavides said, adding that they also managed to buy groceries over the weekend.

The only unusual thing in supermarkets was the long queues of customers.

Hope amid uncertainty

Despite the uncertainties, Cebuanos like Olavides hope for the war to end soon.

“Things feel uncertain and a bit scary at times, but we trust that the UAE government is doing its best to protect everyone in the country and keep us safe,” she said.

More than anything, she asks for prayers and for loved ones back home to keep checking in.

“We just want to ask for your prayers for us here in the Middle East. Please also check in on your loved ones and keep everyone in your prayers,” Olavides said. / With reports from Inquirer.net, Associated Press

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