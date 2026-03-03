Fuel subsidy readied as oil price hikes loom — DOTr, LTFRB

Oil price hike looms. INQUIRER PHOTO / NINO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Preparations for the release of fuel subsidies for public utility vehicle operators and drivers have already started.

This was according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Monday as it made the move amid rising oil prices fueled by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

READ: Iran military strikes: Oil prices surge

The DOTr said in a statement that the department together with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) were already fixing the documents needed for the fuel subsidy.

“What is more interesting right now is we have a fuel subsidy,” Transportation Sec. Banoy Lopez said in a statement.

READ: Fuel prices up effective Tuesday

“I instructed the road sector to begin preparing the documentation for processing the fuel subsidy, so that if we reach the threshold of 80 dollars per barrel, we will simply proceed with granting the subsidy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Lopez said the LTFRB is also already studying pending petitions for fare hikes.

“Even without the current problem in the Middle East, the LTFRB is already studying the possibility of implementing a fare hike. They have a pending petition regarding that,” said Lopez.

READ: Staggered hikes eyed if oil prices surge amid airstrikes

Fuel price is already set to increase come Tuesday, March 3, with diesel marking its 10th straight week of increases.

This new wave of increase, however, does not yet include the effects of the Middle East conflict—leading industry leaders to warn that “significant” upward price adjustment should be further expected if the war involving the US, Israel and Iran continues.

Conflict in the Middle East escalated in late February after the US and Israel attacked Iran after years of confrontation over Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional influence. /mr

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