Amid Middle East tensions: Nearly 34,000 OFWs from C. Visayas monitored

An Overseas Filipino Worker bound for Dubai transacts with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration at Terminal 2 of Mactan-Cebu International Airport on March 2, 2026. Thousands of flights bound for Middle East have been grounded due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States and Israel. | Aboitiz InfraCapital Airport Corp. photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Central Visayas is closely monitoring around 34,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the region who are deployed across the Middle East, as tensions there continue to escalate.

The agency has activated its regional contingency protocols in coordination with the Department of Migrant Workers here (DMW-7) to ensure the safety and welfare of OFWs and their families amid the deepening conflict.

OFWs from Central Visayas

As of March 2, OWWA-7 reported zero casualties and no requests for assistance from Central Visayas-based OFWs in affected areas.

READ: Business as usual: Cebuanos in Middle East cope with tensions

Still, officials remain on heightened alert, given the scale of deployment from the region to several Middle Eastern countries now under varying alert levels from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

These include maintaining constant communication with Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) and OWWA posts across the region to obtain real-time updates on developments on the ground.

Alert levels 1 to 4

Additionally, authorities have started tracking the status of OFWs in countries placed under Alert Levels 1 to 4 by the DFA.

READ: Cebu City assures support for OFWs, families amid Middle East crisis

Under the latest advisory, Gaza, Syria, and Yemen are under Alert Level 4, which calls for mandatory repatriation. Lebanon and Iraq are under Alert Level 3, or voluntary repatriation.

Iran, Israel, Kurdistan, and the West Bank are under Alert Level 2, where non-essential travel and new deployments are restricted. Jordan remains under Alert Level 1, or precautionary status.

READ: Middle East conflict: Affected OFWs in Cebu advised to seek assistance

Guide to response

“These alert levels guide our response and preparedness measures,” OWWA-7 said, who also urged OFWs and their families to closely follow official advisories.

To prepare for possible repatriation or flight disruptions, a joint OWWA-7 and DMW-7 team has been placed on standby at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). The team is ready to provide immediate assistance to returning or stranded workers.

READ: ‘OFW assisting her patient to safety when missile hit apartment’

Assistance

Assistance includes airport reception and profiling, temporary accommodation, food support, and transportation back to home provinces within Central Visayas.

OWWA-7 also advised OFWs bound for the Middle East to verify their flight status with airlines before heading to the airport to avoid being stranded due to sudden cancellations or airspace restrictions.

Central Visayas, particularly Cebu, remains one of the country’s major labor-sending regions, with thousands of workers employed in construction, healthcare, domestic work and other sectors across the Middle East.

READ: Amid Middle East conflict, Mandaue gets ready to assist OFWs

Instability in the region

Any prolonged instability in the region could potentially affect not only the safety of workers but also remittance flows that support many families back home.

Families seeking updates or assistance were also encouraged to coordinate with OWWA-7 and DMW-7 offices, as well as monitor official announcements from the DFA and Philippine embassies in affected countries.

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