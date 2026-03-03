Eastern Visayas: Authorities sound alarm on teenage pregnancies

| Inquirer file photos

TACLOBAN CITY — Alarmed by a renewed spike in cases of adolescent pregnancies, the regional office of the Commission on Population and Development (CPD-8) is calling for urgent and sustained action from families, schools, and local governments, warning that teenage pregnancies and birth in Eastern Visayas are not just a health concern but a looming development crisis.

Citing data from the regional office of the Department of Health (DOH), CPD-8 reported a steady increase in live births among girls aged 10 to 19 from 2022 to 2024.

Among older adolescents aged 15 to 19, recorded live births climbed to 6,931 in 2024 — up by 621 cases from 6,310 in 2023, marking a 9.8 percent year-on-year increase.

READ: CPD: Education key to curbing teenage, unplanned pregnancies

For younger adolescents aged 10–14, 116 births were logged in 2024, higher than the 103 cases in 2023, although lower than the 165 cases recorded in 2022.

CPD Regional Director Elnora Pulma said the figures underscore the urgent need to strengthen awareness of population and development issues, particularly among very young adolescents who face heightened medical and protection risks when pregnancy occurs early.

READ: Unplanned pregnancies at 51%: DOH urges public use free family planning

“The youth need to understand the region’s population situation. Education is very important. There must be a comprehensive discussion on the dangers and risks of teenage pregnancy,” Pulma said.

Pulma noted that while the statistics are concerning, the deeper issue lies in the social and economic ripple effects.

READ: Teenage pregnancy, a case study: ‘At 18, I found out I was pregnant’

A national study estimates that the Philippines loses about P33 billion annually due to teenage pregnancy, driven by reduced educational attainment, lower lifetime earnings, and increased public spending on health and social services.

“Behind every number is a disrupted dream,” Pulma stressed, pointing out that many young mothers are forced to drop out of school, limiting their employment opportunities and increasing their vulnerability to long-term poverty.

She identified peer pressure, weak parent-child communication, misinformation, and growing exposure to sexual content through digital and social media platforms as among the key drivers of the rising cases.

While schools continue to implement adolescent health and sexuality education programs, CPD-8 emphasized that interventions cannot remain confined to classrooms.

“You (parents) should be the first educators on sex and sexuality,” Pulma said.

“Start with good touch, bad touch, and calling body parts as they are. Talk with your children about relationships that can potentially lead to teenage pregnancy.”

The agency is urging parents to initiate open, age-appropriate conversations about sexuality, consent, and responsible behavior — topics that remain sensitive in many Filipino households.

CPD-8 is pushing for stronger collaboration among local government units, schools, health providers, and community organizations to curb the upward trend.

The agency stressed that a whole-of-community approach — combining comprehensive sexuality education, active parental engagement, and accessible adolescent-friendly health services — is critical to protecting young people and safeguarding the region’s long-term development.

“If we want to secure a better future for Eastern Visayas,” Pulma said, “we must invest in our youth today.”

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