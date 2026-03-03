Total lunar eclipse: Free public viewing set for March 3

The moon shines over Mexico City during a total lunar eclipse, in Mexico City, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Skywatchers in Cebu can witness tonight’s total lunar eclipse for free, with state weather bureau Pagasa opening its Mactan station to the public for telescope viewing on Tuesday, March 3.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Visayas Regional Services Division said it would host a free telescope viewing at the Cebu PAGASA Complex Station in Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, weather permitting.

The celestial event, often referred to as a “blood moon,” occurs when Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that gives the moon a deep reddish-orange hue.

READ: Total lunar eclipse visible in PH on March 3

Viewing schedule in Metro Cebu

According to Pagasa, moonrise over Metro Cebu is expected at 5:48 p.m., with the eclipse phases unfolding as follows:

Start of totality: 7:04 p.m.

Maximum eclipse: 7:34 p.m.

End of totality: 8:03 p.m.

Moon exits umbra: 9:17 p.m.

Moon exits penumbra: 10:25 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Pagasa said guests might experience short queues, as viewing time at the telescope would be limited to a few minutes per person or group to allow others to participate.

READ: Lunar eclipse: Why the mythical Bakunawa and other myths persist

A planetarium show will also be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., including a dome simulation of the total lunar eclipse for those waiting for their turn.

What is happening in the sky

A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes completely into Earth’s umbra, or darkest shadow. During totality, sunlight filtering through Earth’s atmosphere bends and casts a red glow on the lunar surface, producing the so-called blood moon effect.

The March 3 eclipse will be visible across large parts of Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands, and the Americas, depending on local weather conditions.

READ: Pagasa debunks myths related to lunar eclipse observance

Astronomy experts note that no special equipment is required to observe a lunar eclipse safely. Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be viewed with the naked eye. However, binoculars or small telescopes can enhance the details of the moon’s surface.

Cloud cover remains the main factor that could affect visibility.

Rare alignment

This event marks the last in a series of three consecutive total lunar eclipses that began in March 2025 and continued in September 2025.

The next total lunar eclipse after this one is not expected until December 31, 2028, making tonight’s event a relatively rare opportunity for skywatchers.

Authorities encourage residents to arrive early and monitor weather updates to maximize their chances of witnessing the eclipse at its peak, when the moon takes on its most intense reddish color at around 7:34 p.m.

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