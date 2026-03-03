Middle East crisis: Closed airspaces hamper repatriation —DMW-7

People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipinos in the Middle East who seek repatriation amid the ongoing war between Iran and the United States and Israel are still unable to come home due to restrictions on flight routes, the Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) said.

Rex Tadena, assistant director of the DMW-7 said around 80 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates have requested for repatriation assistance since the attacks escalated in late February, based on national data.

“But repatriation, as of now, cannot yet be done because the airspace of these countries are still closed,” Tadena shared in a news forum on Tuesday, March 3.

The agency has not recorded any repatriation requests from OFWs based in Central Visayas as it continues to gather and verify information.

READ: Amid Middle East tensions: Nearly 34,000 OFWs from C. Visayas monitored

No mass repatriation ordered

The Philippine government has not ordered a mass repatriation of affected OFWs, as repatriation measures depend on the alert level declared by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

As of Monday evening, March 2, the DFA has raised the following crisis alert levels:

Level 1 (Precautionary Phase) – Jordan

– Jordan Level 2 (Restriction Phase) – Iran, Kurdistan, Israel, West Bank

– Iran, Kurdistan, Israel, West Bank Level 3 (Voluntary Repatriation Phase) – Iraq, Lebanon

– Iraq, Lebanon Level 4 (Mandatory Evacuation Phase) – Gaza, Syria, Yemen

Tadena added that United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar are also under Crisis Alert Level 2.

Under Alert Level 1, Filipinos are advised to observe caution and avoid unnecessary travel while crisis teams are organized. Meanwhile, Alert Level 2 calls for movement restrictions and activation of contingency measures due to heightened risks.

Alert Level 3 encourages voluntary evacuation and strongly discourages travel due to serious security threats, while Alert Level 4 mandates evacuation and full implementation of government-led repatriation efforts.

READ: Business as usual: Cebuanos in Middle East cope with tensions

No data on Cebuano OFWs yet

Tadena said there is no confirmed figure yet on how many Cebuano workers are directly affected by the conflict.

Instead, he cited data from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport showing 1,447 departing workers in February and 3,232 in January. This includes rehires, new hires, and seafarers.

He clarified, however, that these numbers include workers from various regions who use Cebu as a transit point bound for Middle Eastern countries.

READ: Cebu City assures support for OFWs, families amid Middle East crisis

Meanwhile, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration in Central Visayas said it has been monitoring about 34,000 workers from the region deployed across the Middle East.

As of March 2, OWWA-7 reported no casualties and no requests for assistance from these workers.

The agency also activated regional contingency protocols in coordination with DMW-7 to ensure readiness if the situation worsens.

READ: Middle East crisis: No mass repatriation yet, but PH gov’t ready – DMW

Gov’t ready for repatriation

Despite the absence of a mass repatriation order, national officials said preparations are in place should large-scale evacuation become necessary.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac earlier said the government has prepared to mobilize public and private resources for repatriation operations.

He added that they have coordinated with the Department of National Defense and private companies to secure land, sea, and air transport options once conditions allow.

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