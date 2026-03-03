Tom Holland & Zendaya: Hollywood’s Low-Key Power Couple

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Rumors about a secret wedding have once again put power couple Tom Holland and Zendaya in the spotlight.

While reports about their secret wedding is yet to be confirmed, fans have been buzzing online about the famous couple’s decision to take their relationship to the next level.

Holland and Zendaya first appeared together on screen in 2016 in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

READ: Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged – US media

It was then that fans saw the undeniable chemistry between the two. But, it was only around 2021 when they “confirmed” their relationship following the posting of a paparazzi photo online, and in 2025, they announced their engagement.

The two have long kept their love story low-key, choosing intimate moments over flashy announcements.

But long before becoming one of Gen Z’s favorite couples, both actors were already building impressive resumes.

Holland became famous in the 2012 movie The Impossible, playing the role of a boy who was separated from his family in the 2004 tsunami. He later starred as Spider-Man in the Marvel movies, reaching huge success with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Zendaya grew from a teen star to a Hollywood heavyweight. She shone in The Greatest Showman, starred as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and impressed in Dune. Her role in Euphoria also showcased her range, proving she can lead both blockbuster films and hit TV dramas.

Whether wedding bells have truly rung remains unconfirmed. But the world is now tuning in not to miss what’s next for two of Hollywood’s brightest stars.