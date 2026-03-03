LIVE: House Justice Panel deliberation on VP Sara’s impeachment cases

Vice President Sara Duterte —File photo by Grig C. Montegrande

The House Committee on Justice resumes its deliberations on Tuesday, March 3, on the impeachment cases against Vice President Sara Duterte.

In total, four impeachment complaints were lodged against Duterte. Two of these – filed by a group of lawyers and clergy members and lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera – have been declared sufficient in form.

The two other complaints saw different outcomes. One was withdrawn by civil society groups, while another one filed by the Makabayan Coalition was set aside for violating the one-year bar rule.

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