LIST: PH Gov’t hotlines for OFWs in Middle East

AFP File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Millions of Filipinos in the Middle East face risks as the US-Israel-Iran war expands in the region.

The national government in the Philippines, for its part, has launched assistance desks and urged Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), as well as their relatives, to seek their assistance should they need support.

READ: Amid Middle East tensions: Nearly 34,000 OFWs from C. Visayas monitored

Below is the list of emergency hotlines from the Overseas Workers Welfare and Administration (OWWA):

OWWA Metro Manila: 1348

Regional (Mobile Phone): (02) 1348

International: (+632) 1348

Viber

+63-915-079-5005（GLOBE）

+63-969-169-7068 （SMART）

+63-966-473-9543 （GLOBE）

Jordan

+962 7 7907 7775;

+962 7 7907 7778;

+962 7 7798 8818

[email protected]

MWO: +962 7 8519 1891

OWWA: +962 7 8149 1183

Oman

+968 7990 5211

[email protected]

MWO: +968 9355 7931

OWWA: +968 7990 5211; +968

7965 7754

Qatar

+974 4483 1585

[email protected]

MWA: +974 30927158

Lebanon

+961 70 858 086

[email protected]

MWO: +961 79 110 729

OWWA: +961 76 681 603

UAE

+971 50 813 7836

[email protected]

Dubai

MWO: +971 56 353 5558

OWWA: +971 54 557 2121

Abu Dhabi

OWWA: +971 50 558 5536

+971 58 589 3227

Bahrain

+973 3995 3235

[email protected]

MWO: +973 3303 5600

OWWA: +973 3725 8755; +973

6670 5058

Kuwait

+965 2220 5571

[email protected]

MWO/OWWA: +965 9403 9063;

+965 6040 3858; +965 6558 5355

Saudi Arabia

+966 56 989 3301

[email protected]

Al Khobar

MWO|OWWA: +966 56 23 2 9926

Jeddah

MWO OWWA: +966 56 981 9720

Riyadh

MWO OWWA: +966 50 285 0944

Iran

+98 912 213 6801

[email protected]

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