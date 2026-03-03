LIST: PH Gov’t hotlines for OFWs in Middle East
CEBU CITY, Philippines – Millions of Filipinos in the Middle East face risks as the US-Israel-Iran war expands in the region.
The national government in the Philippines, for its part, has launched assistance desks and urged Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), as well as their relatives, to seek their assistance should they need support.
READ: Amid Middle East tensions: Nearly 34,000 OFWs from C. Visayas monitored
Below is the list of emergency hotlines from the Overseas Workers Welfare and Administration (OWWA):
OWWA Metro Manila: 1348
Regional (Mobile Phone): (02) 1348
International: (+632) 1348
Viber
+63-915-079-5005（GLOBE）
+63-969-169-7068 （SMART）
+63-966-473-9543 （GLOBE）
Jordan
+962 7 7907 7775;
+962 7 7907 7778;
+962 7 7798 8818
MWO: +962 7 8519 1891
OWWA: +962 7 8149 1183
Oman
+968 7990 5211
MWO: +968 9355 7931
OWWA: +968 7990 5211; +968
7965 7754
Qatar
+974 4483 1585
MWA: +974 30927158
Lebanon
+961 70 858 086
MWO: +961 79 110 729
OWWA: +961 76 681 603
UAE
+971 50 813 7836
Dubai
MWO: +971 56 353 5558
OWWA: +971 54 557 2121
Abu Dhabi
OWWA: +971 50 558 5536
+971 58 589 3227
Bahrain
+973 3995 3235
MWO: +973 3303 5600
OWWA: +973 3725 8755; +973
6670 5058
Kuwait
+965 2220 5571
MWO/OWWA: +965 9403 9063;
+965 6040 3858; +965 6558 5355
Saudi Arabia
+966 56 989 3301
Al Khobar
MWO|OWWA: +966 56 23 2 9926
Jeddah
MWO OWWA: +966 56 981 9720
Riyadh
MWO OWWA: +966 50 285 0944
Iran
+98 912 213 6801
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.