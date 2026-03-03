Cebu City lacks power to rename CSCR after Sergio Osmeña Jr., panel clarifies

Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales leads efforts to rename the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR)—linking South Road Properties to the urban core—as “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension,” honoring the former Cebu governor, three-term mayor, congressman, and senator who survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing and championed democracy against the Marcos regime ​. | CSCR photo from Primary Homes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government does not have the authority to rename the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) if it is classified as a national road, a key advisory body told the City Council.

In a resolution passed during its January 8 meeting, the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) clarified that under the Local Government Code, the City Council cannot unilaterally rename roads that fall under national jurisdiction.

The clarification came as CHAC rendered its official comments on a proposed ordinance introduced by Councilor Sisinio Andales seeking to rename the CSCR as “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension.”

READ: Cebu City Council tackles proposal to rename CSCR after Sergio Osmeña Jr.

During deliberations, CHAC members raised the central legal question: whether the CSCR is a city road or a national road.

Lawyer Bryner Diaz, division chief of the Cultural and Historical Affairs Office, clarified before the commission that the CSCR is a national road maintained by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

READ: Pedestrians in SRP told: No one allowed on CSCR bridge

If that classification stands, CHAC member lawyer Marlouize Villanueva said, the City Council has no authority under the Local Government Code to rename it.

She suggested that while the city cannot directly effect the change, it may formally request Congress or the Office of the President to declare or rename the road.

The consultation requirement with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) was also raised, as mandated by law for matters involving historical naming and commemoration.

Question of the proper name

Beyond jurisdiction, CHAC members also flagged historical inconsistencies in the proposed name.

Member Ahmed Cuizon cited City Ordinance No. 1178, approved on November 6, 1984, which renamed General MacArthur Boulevard to “Serging Osmeña Boulevard.”

He referenced a local news report confirming that the official name adopted by the City Council was “Serging Osmeña Boulevard,” not “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard.”

He argued that if the intention is to extend the existing boulevard’s name to the CSCR, the correct designation should be “Serging Osmeña Boulevard Extension,” consistent with the original ordinance. Extensions, he noted, typically retain the exact name of the primary road.

Member Margarita Osmeña likewise recalled that the road has always been known as “Serging Osmeña Boulevard,” adding that there has never been an officially designated “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard.”

Villanueva further pointed out that the 1984 renaming took place before the enactment of the Local Government Code, which now governs the scope of local legislative authority.

Background of the proposal

The ordinance filed by Andales seeks to formally name the CSCR, a major artery linking the South Road Properties (SRP) to the city proper, as “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension,” in honor of the late Cebuano statesman.

Sergio “Serging” Veloso Osmeña Jr. served as Cebu governor, three-term Cebu City mayor, congressman, and senator. He was the Liberal Party’s presidential candidate in 1969 and survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing. He later went into exile during the Martial Law years and died in 1984.

The proposal was earlier referred to the committees on laws and urban planning, as well as CHAC, for comments and recommendations.

If approved, the ordinance would require the use of the new name in official documents and maps, and mandate the installation of updated road signage.

Meanwhile, the CHAC’s board resolution effectively advises the City Council to consider the road’s classification before proceeding further.

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