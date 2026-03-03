Cebu City landowners told: Develop vacant lots into parking areas

Vehicles are bumper to bumper as traffic builds up along the BanTal or the Banilad-Talamban area in this July 2014 photo. [CDN FILE PHOTO]

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With traffic congestion worsening and a comprehensive parking reform measure still pending, the Cebu City Council is set to urge private lot and building owners to voluntarily convert idle properties into parking spaces.

The proposed resolution, authored by Councilor Sisinio Andales, will be tackled in today’s regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

At its core, the measure acknowledges that the growing number of vehicles in Cebu City has outpaced the availability of designated parking areas, resulting in illegal roadside parking, traffic bottlenecks, and pedestrian safety risks.

READ: Cebu City eyes penalties for ‘space savers’ blocking parking slots

Interim solution while ordinance pending

The resolution comes as the council works on a proposed “parking and incentives ordinance” that seeks to formally establish accredited public parking facilities and provide incentives to landowners and developers who make their properties available for parking use.

Pending the passage of that ordinance, Andales’ resolution urges vacant lot and building owners within Cebu City to temporarily develop their properties into accessible parking facilities.

The measure states that Cebu City has “numerous idle lots, underutilized buildings, and potential development sites” that could be repurposed to support traffic management efforts.

It also emphasizes that voluntary private sector participation would complement city initiatives and demonstrate civic responsibility in addressing urban mobility challenges.

READ: MMDA implements street parking ban to ease traffic in Metro Manila

Parking under scrutiny

The proposal is part of a council effort to regulate parking behavior and reduce conflicts in public and private spaces.

In a related development, the council recently conducted a public hearing on the proposed “Mindful Parking Ordinance,” which seeks to penalize individuals who reserve parking slots by physically occupying them or placing objects to block access, a practice commonly referred to as “space saving.”

That measure proposes fines ranging from P1,000 for a first offense to P5,000 or up to one year imprisonment for repeat violations. It also raises questions about enforcement jurisdiction, particularly in privately owned parking facilities.

Lawyer Kent Jongoy, assistant department head of the Cebu City Transportation Office, has pointed out that enforcement currently covers only public spaces unless agreements are executed with private establishments.

READ: Mandaue City parking dispute: Authorities probe spat between foreigner, traffic enforcer

Supply and enforcement

The latest resolution signals a recognition within the council that enforcement measures alone may not be sufficient without increasing the availability of legitimate parking spaces.

Illegal roadside parking, cited in the proposed resolution, reduces road capacity and causes traffic inefficiencies. Vehicles parked along thoroughfares narrow usable lanes, slow down traffic flow, and create hazards for pedestrians and cyclists.

By encouraging landowners to develop vacant or underutilized properties into parking areas temporarily, the city aims to expand supply while institutional reforms are being finalized.

Voluntary, not mandatory

The resolution does not impose a mandate. Instead, it “strongly urges” property owners to participate voluntarily, pending the enactment of the proposed incentives ordinance that may formalize benefits for compliant developers.

Council deliberations are expected to determine whether additional guidelines, safety standards, or regulatory clearances will be required for such interim parking facilities.

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