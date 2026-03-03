Boy Abunda calls out Alvin Aragon on his LGBTQ+ remarks

'You cannot impose your faith, parenting style on us,' says TV host Abunda

Boy Abunda (left) and former actor Alvin Aragon | FILE PHOTOS

CEBU CITY, Philippines — TV host Boy Abunda has weighed in on former actor Alvin Aragon’s controversial remarks about homosexuality and LGBTQ+ parenting, calling on the public to lead with love and judgment.

The issue began when Aragon, husband of former SexBomb Girls member Izzy Trazona, publicly criticized parents who support their LGBTQ+ children, saying such acceptance goes against “God’s commandments.” He also named celebrity parents like K Brosas, Ian Veneracion, and Gloc-9, which many netizens saw as a shaming and a divisive act.

READ: Same-sex love, LGBTQ+ hearts, and finding God: A priest speaks

On his show “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” last February 25, Boy said he initially chose not to comment out of respect for Alvin and Izzy, who had been guests.

However, he stressed that Alvin “crossed a line” when he publicly singled out specific personalities, arguing that no one had the right to impose their faith or parenting style on others.

READ: Boy Abunda tells Alvin Aragon: ‘You can’t impose your faith, yourself on us’

“Alvin, you cannot impose your faith, you cannot impose your parenting style, you cannot impose yourself on us. ‘Yun sa akin ang sobra dahil wala kang pakialam. Walang pwedeng humusga o magsabi sa amin, not you, not anyone,” said Abunda.

The TV host, who identifies as part of the queer community, also questioned the idea that LGBTQ+ people or their supportive parents are destined for hell, saying, “ Pupunta ba kami sa impyerno (Will we go to hell) because I am queer?”

READ: Christian pastor appeals to public to be ‘gracious’ toward Alvin Aragon

He ended his statement by quoting St. John of the Cross:

“In the evening of life, we will all be judged on love and love alone,” turning the debate into a call for compassion rather than condemnation.

The exchange has since sparked a broader conversation online about faith, family, and how public figures talk about LGBTQ+ identities in the Philippines.