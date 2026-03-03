Timeless at Ten: The Bellevue Resort celebrates a decade of weddings through Bells & Vows

Against the soft elegance of flowing whites, The Bellevue Resort marked a major milestone on February 25 with Timeless: A Decade, A Promise, celebrating the 10th anniversary of Bells & Vows, its signature wedding and events platform.

Stay, dine, and experience The Bellevue Resort in Panglao, Bohol. For bookings and more information, visit www.thebellevuebohol.com or call (038) 422 2222.

Held at The Bellevue Pavilion, the gathering brought together long-time wedding partners, creatives, and collaborators to recognize a decade of shared work that has helped position Bohol as a growing destination for celebrations.

Bells & Vows: Recognizing a community of partners

At the heart of the evening was appreciation, beginning with a gala dinner followed by the recognition of the Top Social Partners of 2025—teams that have consistently worked alongside the resort to deliver weddings and events defined by attention to detail and personalized service.

Top Social Partners of 2025:

Supreme Weddings

Chandelier Wedding Coordination and Events

Your Weddings and Events

Charo Aguilar, Resort Director of Events, shared in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital that Bells & Vows was built as an open platform for collaboration, bringing together wedding and events suppliers across Bohol. Rather than limiting partnerships, she said the program welcomes both established and emerging creatives who are willing to work and grow together.

“We didn’t choose only a few,” Aguilar said. “We welcomed everyone willing to grow with us. Every supplier brings something unique.”

She added that the initiative also aims to showcase local talent on a larger stage. “Boholanos are very talented,” Aguilar said. “I want the whole world to know that Bohol can be the premier destination for weddings that every bride would dream of.”

The celebration concluded with a bridal fashion show featuring creations from the Bohol Designers’ Circle, highlighted by Renee Salud’s timeless collection, with Christi McGarry, Filipina model and Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2015, gracing the finale walk.

Among the evening’s standout moments was a special runway segment in partnership with Philippine Airlines, highlighting its FurPal Program. A bride and groom walked with their pet dog, reflecting the growing trend of pet-friendly destination weddings—where travel plays a pivotal role in enabling couples to bring their beloved pets along for life’s most special occasions.

Flujo: A café rooted in culture connects and flavors flow

Beyond events, The Bellevue Resort continues to develop spaces that reflect cultural connection and everyday hospitality. One of its latest additions is Flujo Café, the resort’s lobby café, which opened in November 2025.

In a separate interview, Yumi Chan, Group Director for Business Development, said Flujo was envisioned as “a café where culture connects and flavors flow,” a concept that was first developed in 2023 and draws inspiration from the historic galleon trade bridging East and West with Filipino warmth.

The space reflects this narrative through both design and experience. Framed by a koi pond, Flujo features the Bigiw Amakan, an art installation previously showcased at the National Museum Bohol’s Paglawig exhibition, referencing the island’s maritime culture and history.

Flujo’s menu draws from Spanish, Filipino, and Arabic influences, complemented by design elements inspired by Islamic and Mindanaoan patterns. Beyond dining, the cafe fosters connection through Dear Juan, where guests leave anonymous notes for others, as well as a selection of modern board games.

The café welcomes walk-in guests, while reservations may be arranged through the official Facebook page of Flujo Lobby Café or by calling 0917 831 2662.

The Bellevue Resort named Bohol’s first halal-certified resort

In another landmark achievement, The Bellevue Resort has officially received Halal Certification from the Halal International Chamber of Commerce and Industries of the Philippines, becoming the first resort in Bohol to earn this distinction.

Halal-certified dining is now available at Marea Al Fresco, The Bellevue Resort’s open-air beachfront restaurant, where food is prepared and served according to strict Islamic standards.

Dustin Chan, Managing Director, emphasized in another interview that halal compliance goes well beyond ingredient selection. “It’s not just the restaurant,” he said. “It covers the entire process—from butchery and delivery to back-of-house operations. There’s a lot of detail and discipline involved.”

This milestone directly supports the vision of the Department of Tourism to position the country as a Halal-Friendly Destination, expanding access for Muslim travelers while promoting inclusive tourism across the region.

“It’s a growing market,” Chan shared. “And we hope more establishments follow. For us, this is just the beginning.”

Where the next decade begins at The Bellevue Resort

As Timeless: A Decade, A Promise looked back on ten years of shared work, it also quietly looked ahead, pointing to what makes The Bellevue Resort’s approach to celebrations distinctly its own.

A decade in, the promise remains clear: to celebrate beautifully with care for both tradition and progress.

Stay, dine, and experience The Bellevue Resort in Panglao, Bohol. For bookings and more information, visit www.thebellevuebohol.com or call (038) 422 2222.