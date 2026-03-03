PH readies food, shelter for Pinoys workers in Middle East

Smoke plumes rise following missile strikes in Tehran on March 1, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. | AFP photo / Atta Kenare

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As tensions remain high in parts of the Middle East, the Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) assured the public that it will render assistance to affected overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Lawyer Rex Tadena, assistant director of DMW-7 said the agency has activated assistance mechanisms to address the needs of OFWs in conflict-affected areas.

The assurance comes as government agencies heighten monitoring and contingency measures to protect thousands of migrant workers from Central Visayas deployed across the region.

READ: Amid Middle East tensions: Nearly 34,000 OFWs from C. Visayas monitored

Assistance provided

Tadena said in-country assistance includes basic necessities such as food and water, particularly for workers unable to leave their residences due to security risks.

These services are being delivered through Migrant Workers Offices (MWO) and posts of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) stationed abroad to ensure real-time coordination and updates.

Transportation support is also available for OFWs who need to be moved to safer locations.

READ: Business as usual: Cebuanos in Middle East cope with tensions

Temporary accommodations may also be arranged either in host government shelters or in facilities managed by the MWO.

Meanwhile, OWWA and DMW are operating a 24/7 hotline to respond to inquiries and concerns from workers and their families.

Tadena said several families in Central Visayas have contacted their office to seek updates about relatives assigned in affected areas.

“Even through chat messages, you can feel their concern and worry. From those I personally spoke with, I can see that they are anxious about their relatives,” Tadena shared during a news forum on Tuesday, March 3.

Some workers, he added, remain confined in hotels or temporary residences while waiting for further developments.

READ: Cebu City assures support for OFWs, families amid Middle East crisis

Airport assistance

Meanwhile, the government has deployed a joint OWWA-7 and DMW-7 team at Mactan-Cebu International Airport to prepare for possible repatriation or flight disruptions.

The airport team is ready to provide reception services, documentation, temporary shelter, meals, and transportation assistance to returning or stranded OFWs bound for provinces in Central Visayas.

Both agencies have advised departing workers to confirm flight schedules with their airlines before proceeding to the airport due to possible cancellations or airspace restrictions.

READ: Middle East crisis: No mass repatriation yet, but PH gov’t ready – DMW

OFWs from Central Visayas

OWWA-7 reported that it is closely monitoring around 34,000 workers from the region currently deployed in various Middle Eastern countries.

As of March 2, the agency recorded no casualties and no formal requests for assistance from these workers.

Reynaldo Jacalan, regional director of OWWA-7, also reiterated the availability of the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay program, which provides up to ₱20,000 in livelihood aid for distressed or displaced returnees.

“It may not replace their income but it can still help while they wait for future deployment,” Jacalan told reporters.

He also reminded OFWs and their families that they may request for assistance through the following OWWA hotlines:

OWWA Hotline/Metro Manila: 1348

1348 Regional: (02) 1348

(02) 1348 International: +632 1348

+632 1348 Viber: +63 915 079 5005, +63 969 169 7068, +63 966 473 9543

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