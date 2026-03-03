Tino rain not upland real estate dev’t drove Nov. 2025 floods – UP study

Record rainfall brought about by Typhoon Tino last November 4, 2025 drove flooding in Cebu and not the the upland real estate development. This is according to a study by the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science Institute of Enviromental Science and Meteorology (UP-D CS IESM). Photo shows floodwaters nearly reaching second flood of a house in an area in Cebu. | Contributed photo via Ian Peter Guanzon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A hydrological simulation by the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UPD-CS-IESM) recently concluded that the catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe and Kinalumsan Basins last November 2025 was driven by record-breaking rainfall rather than upland real estate development.

The study, released this week, specifically analyzed the impact of the Monterrazas de Cebu project, which faced intense public scrutiny following Typhoon Tino.

READ: EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

Researchers found that the development had “little to no effect” on the severity of the deluge. In some analyzed scenarios, the project’s detention ponds actually reduced water runoff by approximately 2% compared to the site’s original grassland state.

Data showed that Typhoon Tino delivered 428mm of rain within a 24-hour window; an event the UP team classified as an “extreme record-level” occurrence.

“The results indicate that flooding would have occurred regardless of the Monterrazas development,” the report stated.

READ: Tino unleashed more than a month’s rainfall in Cebu within 24 hours

“The sheer volume of water produced by Tino exceeded the natural absorption capacity of the basins,” it added.

The findings align with previous assessments from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

Undersecretary Carlos Primo David noted in the aftermath of the storm that the disaster resulted from a confluence of factors, asserting that no single project could be held responsible for the scale of the runoff.

READ: Tino: Stories of death and survival sweep the nation

The Monterrazas project, led by entrepreneur Slater Young, became a flashpoint for public frustration following the floods.

While social media critics attributed the disaster to the mountain-side construction, the UP simulation suggests that the project’s engineering interventions, such as catchbasins, provided a marginal buffer that did not exist in the area’s undeveloped state.

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