Cebu waste crisis: City OKs Mabolo sorting at reclamation

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival (left) and Mabolo Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo. | Photo courtesy of Cebu City PIO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Government has authorized Barangay Mabolo to continue its waste management activities at Block 27 of the North Reclamation Area.

Barangay Captain Daniel Francis Arguedo confirmed on Tuesday that the clearance allows the barangay to proceed with disposing its garbage at the site.

The approval follows recent tensions between the barangay and City Hall over the use of Block 27 for waste-related operations.

READ: Block 27 row: Why Mabolo, City Hall are at odds

Miscommunication ensues

Arguedo previously publicly criticized Mayor Nestor Archival, saying his sudden reversal of support for their work at the site caused uncertainty in the community.

The disagreement stemmed from differing accounts on whether the barangay used the area strictly for segregation and composting or as a dumping ground for mixed waste.

The barangay previously sought permission through a formal letter to use a portion of Block 27 for waste sorting in coordination with the City Agriculture Department and to join the city’s decomposition program.

Arguedo said they later received a verbal go-ahead from a City Hall representative, prompting them to resume limited activities at the location.

READ: Cebu City to start hauling waste to Aloguinsan

However, the city government subsequently ordered truck drivers to stop accessing the site on February 9. This resulted in a temporary disruption in garbage collection services in Mabolo.

The mayor maintained that they did not intend to use Block 27 as a permanent disposal area and cited reports that several trucks attempted to unload unsegregated waste there.

In contrast, Arguedo insisted that the barangay only carried properly sorted garbage for processing.

Amid the dispute, the Mabolo Sangguniang Barangay passed Resolution No. 2026-002-009 opposing the use of Block 27 as a general dumping site for all types of waste.

The resolution cited possible threats to public health, sanitation, and environmental safety if mixed waste were allowed near residential areas.

It also called on the city to secure prior barangay clearance before implementing projects within Mabolo’s jurisdiction.

READ: Aloguinsan disposal eases Cebu City waste crisis, but at high cost

‘Dispute’ now settled

Following a meeting on Monday, March 2, Arguedo and Archival reaffirmed cooperation in sustaining the composting initiative as part of broader community-based waste management efforts.

During the discussion, both sides also agreed to accelerate planned road asphalting projects in the barangay to improve accessibility and safety.

Arguedo said the city and barangay have settled the issue. He also clarified that the city, as property owner, has management rights over Block 27 but must still consider local oversight.

READ: Cebu waste crisis: Bound for Aloguinsan, refuse pauses at SRP

“I don’t want to add insult to injury, so it is important to understand that there was no dispute. The city is the owner of Block 27. Being the owner, it has the right to manage the property—but that is not absolute,” he said during a news forum on March 3.

“The LGU serves as the watchdog to safeguard the safety and welfare of the public. That’s why decisions must pass through the barangay,” he added.

With operations now allowed to resume, Arguedo stressed the need for regular monitoring to ensure the site remains safe and does not pose health risks to residents.

“We need to consistently check whether continuous operations at Block 27 are feasible and not detrimental to the residents in the area. The barangay’s intervention is needed,” Arguedo said. / with a report from Pia Piquero.

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