Cebu waste crisis: ‘No accountability, no Binaliw reopening’

A month after the deadly landfill collapse in Binaliw, authorities have cleared debris from the office buried beneath tons of trash. | CDN Digital photo / Lyle Andales

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As Cebu City weighs reopening part of the Binaliw landfill to ease its escalating waste crisis, Councilor Joel Garganera warned that doing so without a final investigation report would amount to building over an unresolved tragedy.

Garganera, in a privilege speech at Tuesday’s regular session, argued that until liability is determined and those responsible for the January 8 landfill collapse are held accountable, the affected area remains “morally and legally a crime scene.”

His statement comes amid mounting pressure on the city to restore a viable waste disposal site after hauling costs more than tripled following the landfill’s closure.

But for Garganera, the issue is not solely operational but institutional and ethical. This is important, he stressed, because reopening or expanding the site without accountability risks normalizing preventable deaths and undermining public trust in environmental governance.

READ: Cebu City eyes Binaliw return via interim landfill cell

Resolutions filed

In his speech, Garganera moved for several actions.

These include a DENR-EMB investigation report, intensified landfill monitoring, a ban on using the additional three-hectare area until the government exacts accountability, and assurance that waste facilities like those at SRP meet sanitary landfill standards without operating as open dumpsites.

READ: Council pushes Binaliw landfill reopen by March

‘Where is justice?’

The January 8 collapse at the Binaliw landfill in Barangay Binaliw claimed 36 lives.

Authorities subsequently suspended operations and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) initiated an investigation. Garganera, however, questioned whether the government has imposed concrete accountability measures on the landfill operator, Prime Integrated Waste Solutions, Inc. (PWS), or on responsible regulators.

“Closure is an immediate response. Accountability is a complete process,” he said.

He revealed that less than 24 hours after the incident, while retrieval operations were ongoing, discussions had already shifted to the possible use of an unused three-hectare portion of the site.

“How can we begin discussing expansion while the site was still a crime scene?” he asked.

Call for investigation report

Garganera is seeking a comprehensive and final investigation report from the DENR-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB), including findings on liability, compliance failures, and corrective actions.

He also called on the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to ensure justice and accountability in connection with the fatal incident.

READ: CDO issued vs Rizal landfill operator after trash slide – Inquirer.net

During a February 5 meeting with an investigation team led by Assistant Secretary Norlito Eneran, Garganera said he directly asked whether the site resembled a sanitary landfill or an open dumpsite.

“They answered ‘dumpsite,’” he said, adding that such a description suggests possible violations of environmental standards.

He further urged Prime Waste to publicly present its safety, closure, and rehabilitation plan before the City Council in an executive session.

Balancing crisis and accountability

Cebu City currently generates 600 to 700 tons of garbage daily. Since Binaliw’s closure, workers have hauled wastes to Aloguinsan at a cost of ₱3,906 per ton, more than triple the P1,100 per ton previously paid.

Officials have warned that disposal costs could balloon to P1.2 billion this year if the current arrangement continues, far exceeding the city’s ₱517-million solid waste allocation.

READ: 1 dead, 2 remain missing in Rizal landfill collapse

The crisis has also turned part of the South Road Properties (SRP) into a temporary holding area, drawing complaints over foul odor and possible health risks.

Garganera acknowledged the urgency.

“I am not blind to our garbage crisis. I understand the burden on our city. All of us here want to help,” he said.

But he maintained that urgency cannot override due process.

“If and only if the investigation has been concluded, and if PrimeWaste can assure and comply with the safe closure and rehabilitation of the affected area, then we can begin to discuss the use of that three hectares.”

He added that if the city is to use the land, the operator should offer it to the city free of charge as part of restitution.

Lessons from past tragedies

Garganera cited the Payatas dumpsite tragedy, where accountability proceedings stretched nearly two decades. He warned that delayed justice erodes public trust and deepens the suffering of victims’ families.

He also referenced a recent trash slide at the Rizal Provincial Sanitary Landfill, underscoring that landfill disasters remain a recurring risk when government does not strictly enforce standards.

“Cebu City deserves a waste management system that is safe, lawful, transparent, and humane,” he said.

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