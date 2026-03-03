Alleged illegal gun maker arrested in Danao City

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a man, 51, after they caught him making firearms inside an open hut in Barangay Cahumayan, Danao City late Saturday evening.

The suspect, identified as alias “Tonio,” remains detained at Danao City Police Station as of Tuesday, March 3. They may file charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

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Concerned citizen phones authorities

Police said the arrest stemmed from a telephone call that the station’s duty desk officer received from a concerned citizen. The caller reported that a man allegedly worked on firearms in Purok Fatima, Sitio Portland at night to avoid detection.

Acting on the report, responding officers proceeded to the area to verify the information. Upon arrival, they reportedly saw the suspect in plain view actively working on a firearm inside an open structure.

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When they asked him to present any government authority or permit to manufacture firearms, the suspect allegedly failed to produce valid documents. This prompted his immediate arrest.

Authorities recovered from his possession one unfinished caliber .45 pistol, one unfinished lower receiver for a caliber .45, two caliber .45 barrels, and four caliber .45 magazines.

Police also seized several firearm production tools and materialsS. These include four metal frame patterns, nineteen assorted metal pieces, and two L-squares. They also confiscated two metal saw units with seven blades, three pliers, one hammer, three screwdrivers, one bench vise, a lathe machine, and a grinder.

They brought the suspect and the confiscated items to the police station for proper documentation and disposition.

Stopping illegal gun making

Authorities said they will file appropriate charges before the City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Republic Act 10591.

The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) said the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of loose firearms and illegal gun manufacturing in the province.

“We will not allow individuals to endanger public safety by producing unregistered and unlicensed firearms. We urge the community to continue cooperating with the police by reporting any illegal activities in their areas,” CPPO Provincial Director Police Col. Abubakar Udang Mangelen said.

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