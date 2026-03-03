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Cebu Daily News – Top Stories: March 3, 2026

By: CDN Digital March 03,2026 - 08:30 PM
Cebu Daily News - Top Stories: March 3, 2026

Scroll below for the headlines and top stories from Cebu Daily News for March 3, 2026

Around 34,000 OFWs from Central Visayas monitored in Middle East

LIST: PH Gov't hotlines for OFWs in Middle East
AFP file photo

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Central Visayas is closely monitoring around 34,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the region who are deployed across the Middle East, as tensions there continue to escalate.

As of March 2, OWWA-7 reported zero casualties and no requests for assistance from Central Visayas-based OFWs in affected areas. 

Repatriation difficult due to closed airspace – DMW7

People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
People watch from a rooftop as a plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, March 1, 2026. | AP Photo / Vahid Salemi

Filipinos in the Middle East who seek repatriation amid the ongoing war between Iran and the United States and Israel are still unable to come home due to restrictions on flight routes, the Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) said.

Furthermore, the agency has not recorded any repatriation requests from OFWs based in Central Visayas as it continues to gather and verify information.

Free public viewing for the Total Lunar Eclipse

The moon shines over Mexico City during a total lunar eclipse, in Mexico City, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
The moon shines over Mexico City during a total lunar eclipse, in Mexico City, Friday, March 14, 2025. | AP file photo

Skywatchers in Cebu can witness tonight’s total lunar eclipse for free, with the state weather bureau Pagasa opening its Mactan station to the public for telescope viewing on March 3.

The celestial event, often referred to as a “blood moon,” occurs when Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that gives the moon a deep reddish-orange hue.

Tino rains, not upland dev’t, led to major floods – UP study

Record rainfall brought about by Typhoon Tino last November 4, 2025 drove flooding in Cebu and not the the upland real estate development. This is according to a study by the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science Institute of Enviromental Science and Meteorology (UP-D CS IESM). Photo shows floodwaters nearly reaching second flood of a house in an area in Cebu. | Contributed photo via Ian Peter Guanzon
Record rainfall brought about by Typhoon Tino last November 4, 2025 drove flooding in Cebu and not the the upland real estate development. This is according to a study by the University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science Institute of Enviromental Science and Meteorology (UP-D CS IESM). Photo shows floodwaters nearly reaching second flood of a house in an area in Cebu. | Contributed photo via Ian Peter Guanzon

A hydrological simulation by the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UPD-CS-IESM) recently concluded that the catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe and Kinalumsan Basins last November 2025 was driven by record-breaking rainfall rather than upland real estate development.

The study, released this week, specifically analyzed the impact of the Monterrazas de Cebu project, which faced intense public scrutiny following Typhoon Tino.

More news from the Middle East

PNP, AFP: No threat monitored in PH amid Middle East tensions
Smoke plumes rise following missile strikes in Tehran on March 1, 2026. The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader and top military leaders, prompting authorities to retaliate with strikes on Israel and US bases across the Gulf. | AFP photo / Atta Kenare

– Iran drones hit US Embassy in Riyadh, Israel bombs Beirut

– Gulf crisis: Qatar downs Iran jets as Tehran targets oil and gas

– Israel strike plan triggered US attack on Iran, says Rubio

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TAGS: Cebu, Cebu Daily News, top stories
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