Cebu Daily News – Top Stories: March 3, 2026
Scroll below for the headlines and top stories from Cebu Daily News for March 3, 2026
Around 34,000 OFWs from Central Visayas monitored in Middle East
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in Central Visayas is closely monitoring around 34,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from the region who are deployed across the Middle East, as tensions there continue to escalate.
As of March 2, OWWA-7 reported zero casualties and no requests for assistance from Central Visayas-based OFWs in affected areas.
Repatriation difficult due to closed airspace – DMW7
Filipinos in the Middle East who seek repatriation amid the ongoing war between Iran and the United States and Israel are still unable to come home due to restrictions on flight routes, the Department of Migrant Workers in Central Visayas (DMW-7) said.
Furthermore, the agency has not recorded any repatriation requests from OFWs based in Central Visayas as it continues to gather and verify information.
Free public viewing for the Total Lunar Eclipse
Skywatchers in Cebu can witness tonight’s total lunar eclipse for free, with the state weather bureau Pagasa opening its Mactan station to the public for telescope viewing on March 3.
The celestial event, often referred to as a “blood moon,” occurs when Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow that gives the moon a deep reddish-orange hue.
Tino rains, not upland dev’t, led to major floods – UP study
A hydrological simulation by the University of the Philippines-Diliman (UPD-CS-IESM) recently concluded that the catastrophic flooding of the Guadalupe and Kinalumsan Basins last November 2025 was driven by record-breaking rainfall rather than upland real estate development.
The study, released this week, specifically analyzed the impact of the Monterrazas de Cebu project, which faced intense public scrutiny following Typhoon Tino.
More news from the Middle East
– Iran drones hit US Embassy in Riyadh, Israel bombs Beirut
– Gulf crisis: Qatar downs Iran jets as Tehran targets oil and gas
– Israel strike plan triggered US attack on Iran, says Rubio
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