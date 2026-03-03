Toledo City shooting: Hot pursuit of gunman, driver underway

A hog-raiser and resident of Sitio Bingkahan, was shot while returning home after buying butane from a nearby store on Saturday, February 28. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Toledo City presently conduct a hot pursuit operation against two suspects in a shooting incident that wounded a 32-year-old in Barangay Bagakay on Saturday, February 28.

Authorities have identified the alleged gunman and the motorcycle driver believed to have carried out the attack, Police Master Sgt. Richard Repunte Oberez of Toledo City Police Station said in an interview on March 3.

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They no longer consider the individuals persons of interest, as witnesses positively identified them.

The gunman shot the victim, a hog raiser and resident of Sitio Bingkahan, around 7:30 p.m. while he went on his way home after buying butane from a nearby store.

Ambushed on the way home

Initial police investigation showed that the victim’s live-in partner asked him to purchase butane from a neighborhood store a short distance from their house.

On his way back, a backrider on a motorcycle shot him three times. The driver immediately sped off with the gunman toward Barangay Biga proper.

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Oberez said the suspects first passed by the victim before shooting, firing on him when they returned.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to both legs and his right arm.

As of this writing, recuperates at a medical facility in Cebu City.

Evidence recovered, motive probed

Responding officers recovered three empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol at the scene, which they secured for evidentiary examination.

Police currently investigate the possible motive behind the attack.

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