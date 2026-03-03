PMI’s Laspoña, Adam score TKO wins in Carmen, Bohol boxing event

Boxers Richard Laspoña (left) and Datu Adam (right). | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable Photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — While the rest of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable was busy with “Kumong Bol-Anon 24” in the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City, two of its fighters traveled to Carmen town in Bohol and claimed decisive victories.

Richard Laspoña and Datu Adam both scored technical knockouts in the “Engkwentro sa Carmen Uno” event last Sunday, March 1.

Laspoña earned a second-round TKO over John Rey Labajo in the main event.

The Bukidnon native and PMI prospect improved his unbeaten record to 11-0, with seven knockouts.

From the opening bell, Laspoña dictated the pace, landing fast, precise punches that kept Labajo on the defensive. Labajo attempted to respond, but most of his punches were blocked.

Relentless combinations on display in Bohol boxing event

A flurry of body shots sent Labajo to his knees. Though Labajo got back up, Laspoña landed a left uppercut to his midsection, prompting the referee to stop the fight. Labajo fell to 4-5-2, with four knockouts.

Meanwhile, Adam secured a TKO win after his opponent, Mark Glen Antaran, retired on his stool after the second round. Adam had dominated the bout with relentless combinations that kept Antaran on the back foot.

Read also: Suganob, South African foe promise fireworks in ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 24’

The victory extended Adam’s perfect record to 7-0, with five knockouts. Antaran, on the other hand, dropped to 7-16-3, marking his fifth consecutive defeat.

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